Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO