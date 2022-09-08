ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day, Jerron Cage deliver powerful message to TBDBITL at Skull Session

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman Jerron Cage spoke to a crowd of Ohio State fans and band members ahead of Saturday’s game at St. John Arena. The coach and defensive lineman hyped up the crowd with inspiring words about the school’s atmosphere and the expectations for this season. The team gathered on Ohio State’s campus to rally the crowd and get ready for the upcoming game.
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit

Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
