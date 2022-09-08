Read full article on original website
Penn State-Ohio game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Drew Allar impress in 46-10 win
STATE COLLEGE — It didn’t take long for Penn State’s home opener to turn into a youth showcase. Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show in Saturday’s 46-10 win over Ohio, boosting the Nittany Lions to 2-0 on the young season.
Penn State-Ohio free live stream (09/10/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (1-0) vs. OHIO (1-0) Kickoff: Noon today at Beaver Stadium. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lugenbill). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 28. The total is 55. Series: Penn...
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Watch Penn State football team arrive for matchup against Ohio: video
The Penn State football team arrived at Beaver Stadium this morning around 10:15 a.m. to open up their first home game of the new season. Several Penn State football fans welcomed the team back to Happy Valley this morning, with hundreds in attendance watching the team make their way inside the stadium. The team was led by the cheer team and Blue Band.
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the good and the not-so-good from the Lions’ win over Purdue
A five-touchdown game from the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Sean Clifford). Sixteen pass breakups from new coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense.
Watch: Penn State QB Drew Allar throws first career touchdown pass on a 32-yard beauty to Omari Evans
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar trotted onto the Beaver Stadium turf early in the third quarter and got a rousing applause from the Nittany Lion faithful on-hand. He didn’t disappoint in his second career appearance, engineering a 5-play, 70-yard scoring drive that he capped with his first career touchdown pass.
Susquenita field hockey team begins season with dominating win
Susquenita field hockey is off to a great start. With their opening game against Middletown in the books, the Blackhawks go into their season 1-0. Dominating over Middletown, Susquenita won 8-0 after a hard-fought game on both offense and defense.
Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle
CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
Susquenita girls’ soccer team has a split week
Susquenita girls’ soccer had a promising opening game last week, followed by an unfortunate loss. The first game against Susquehanna was on Aug. 29, and the Blackhawks looked good. In the first half, Susquenita got three goals, and then added two more for security in the second half.
Grant Hall’s 4 touchdowns help Big Spring bounce Newport, 47-0
Big Spring was a playoff team in 2021, but through the first two weeks of this season it had yet to taste victory. The Bulldogs changed that in a big way Friday, though, blitzing Newport, 47-0.
Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit
Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.
West Perry field hockey team opens season with win over Central Dauphin East
West Perry field hockey completed the trifecta of Perry County field hockey wins last week. Trying to fit in games before the Perry County Tournament, the Mustangs, as well as Susquenita and Greenwood, recorded wins for the beginning of the season. After a solid effort put up by both teams,...
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Keith Oates’ big game on offense, defense helps East Pennsboro stay perfect with win against Milton Hershey
Keith Oates turned in another big game Friday to help East Pennsboro stay perfect with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey.
West Perry boys’ soccer team wins big over Mifflin County
West Perry boys’ soccer team had a good start to the season on Sept. 1. Scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second, West Perry breezed by Mifflin County 5-1. The Mustangs dominated in the first half, keeping Mifflin County away from the goal for...
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn.
Parents of 3 students sue State College Area School District, allege Title IX violation
A disagreement over opportunities afforded to girls to play hockey in Happy Valley reached federal court last month, when the parents of three State College Area School District students sued the public school system. Attorney Aaron Brooks — who filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself, Linnet Brooks, Michael Lucy,...
