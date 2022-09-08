Read full article on original website
Alabama GOP’s minority outreach message: ‘OK to have dark skin’ and be Republican
The Alabama Republican Party is making a renewed effort to recruit Black voters and other minorities who lean conservative but are mostly on the sidelines when it comes to politics. Leading the effort is state Rep. Kenneth Paschal of Pelham, who last year became the first Black Republican elected to...
Patriot Day: Alabama remembers Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, honors heroes
As a group of firefighters gathered for the First Responders lunch on Friday in Trussville, it was obvious some of them were not even born on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks aimed at New York City and the nation’s capital killed nearly 3,000 people, including firefighters and police officers who were trying to save lives.
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Alabama AG overrides state pharmacy board on revoked license
The Alabama Attorney General’s office is investigating the Alabama Pharmacy Board after it revoked the license of a north Alabama pharmacist for working without permission after a felony conviction. On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office dismissed the board’s case against pharmacist Billy Flint East, whose license was taken...
Gov. Kay Ivey, school board support change to Alabama high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama moved one step closer to changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The state Board of Education voted 6 to 3 to require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
Housing correction coming to Alabama: See the state’s most overvalued real estate markets
The days of skyrocketing housing prices may be coming to an end. The economic research firm Moody’s Analytics released a report last week stating that the U.S. housing market is “more overvalued than ever,” and that it expects U.S. home sales will “flatline” next year after years of home prices increasing faster than wages.
Alabama updates process to fire teachers who inappropriately discuss LGBTQ issues
The Alabama Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt slight changes to the state’s recent law to prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The law, passed in April, states that teachers in K-5 classrooms cannot engage in classroom discussion or provide instruction regarding sexual...
‘This has been a trying three months’: Family of Alabama man missing in Ukraine meet with congressman
The family of one of two Alabamians missing in Ukraine since June met Friday afternoon with one of the state’s congressmen, who said officials continue to work on getting the men back home. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said he has been in constant contact with the family of Andy...
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
New York declares polio state of emergency to boost vaccinations
New York declared a state of emergency on Friday to boost vaccinations against polio. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order expanding the state’s network of vaccine administrators to EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists as evidence mounts that the once rare virus is spreading in the state. Only one...
A tiger loose in Houma? Louisiana police respond to reports
Officials in Louisiana’s Terrebonne Parish are investigating reports of a ‘large cat’ on the loose. A spokesperson for Houma police told Fox 8 they have received multiple calls about an apparent tiger on the loose but that officers have not “laid eyes” on the exotic animal themselves.
‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers shows up on Florida beach; Alabama man’s post goes viral
We’re still more than a month away from Halloween but some people are apparently getting a jump on the spookiest of holidays. Todd Easter of Birmingham was in Panama City with friends recently when he spotted someone strolling the beach dressed as the iconic “Halloween” villain Michael Myers – complete with the signature hockey mask. The costumed man was just strolling along the beach at 8:30 a.m.
Flights to Alabama beaches? Gulf Shores eyes March 1, 2023, opening for ‘interim’ airport terminal
Alabama’s beaches will have an “interim” airport available for commercial flights by March 1, 2023, the airport authority announced Wednesday. A big question looms: Which carrier will be offering flights, and to where?. “It’s a wild state of affairs right now but the biggest growth (for commercial...
Football High Live: Check out scores, highlights from Friday’s Week 4 statewide games
Though more than 100 games were played statewide Thursday night due to weather concerns, there are still some huge matchups across the state tonight. In Class 7A, top-ranked Central-Phenix City travels to No. 7 Opelika. In Class 6A, top-ranked Clay-Chalkville puts its 18-game win streak on the line at No....
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
