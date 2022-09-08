ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama AG overrides state pharmacy board on revoked license

The Alabama Attorney General’s office is investigating the Alabama Pharmacy Board after it revoked the license of a north Alabama pharmacist for working without permission after a felony conviction. On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office dismissed the board’s case against pharmacist Billy Flint East, whose license was taken...
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers shows up on Florida beach; Alabama man’s post goes viral

We’re still more than a month away from Halloween but some people are apparently getting a jump on the spookiest of holidays. Todd Easter of Birmingham was in Panama City with friends recently when he spotted someone strolling the beach dressed as the iconic “Halloween” villain Michael Myers – complete with the signature hockey mask. The costumed man was just strolling along the beach at 8:30 a.m.
