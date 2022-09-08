Read full article on original website
Panelists advocate against amendment that would solidify abortion restrictions in Ky. constitution
In November, Kentuckians will vote on an amendment that would explicitly state there is no right to abortion in the state constitution. A group of panelists discussed the amendment on Friday and urged Kentuckians to vote it down, saying it would have devastating effects. A woman named Meredith, who only...
‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish
Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
Meet South Dakota's new corn-bassador, a boy who recently found out that corn is real
Everything changed for 7-year-old Tariq when he slapped some butter on an ear of corn. He knew it tasted good, but butter made it better. His passion for produce landed him a sweet gig last Saturday as South Dakota's official Corn-bassador. Some people might see corn as just a starchy...
Isolated Ky. mountain communities face unique challenges as they recover from historic flooding
Brian and Lesa Marcum pointed out sandy plots where homes used to be on Right Fork Buffalo Road a month after historic flooding hit eastern Kentucky. Water washed away cars, and clothing is still in tree branches sometimes 8 to 10 feet high. “This is one reason I think the...
