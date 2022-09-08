Read full article on original website
Fox17
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Hochul declares state of emergency in NY due to polio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after wastewater testing found evidence of polio in Nassau County. Polio had recently been detected in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties. So far, only one identified case of polio has been detected. An unvaccinated man in Rockland County suffered from...
West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
Scouts prepare for annual salute, commemorating 21 years since 9/11
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scouts across West Michigan are preparing for the annual 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute on Sunday. The event commemorates the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 when 3 high-jacked planes crashed into the Pentagon and Twin Towers, and a 4th was downed by crew and passengers in a field in Pennsylvania; killing 2,996 people.
'Rake a Difference' accepting volunteers to help seniors this fall
Grab some friends and yard work gear— it's time to help your neighbors. United Way of Southwest Michigan is accepting volunteers for their Rake a Difference program. Teams and individuals will be paired with a senior in Van Buren, Cass, and Berrien Counties. Raking leaves and clearing debris in...
Forbes: Bronson Healthcare #4 among Michigan healthcare employers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare was named one of Forbes’s best employers in 2022!. The health system ranks 4th among Michigan employers in healthcare and 39th among all employers in the state, according to Bronson Healthcare. View Forbes’s 2022 “America’s Best-in-state Employers.”. We’re told Forbes...
St. Johns will dedicate new mural to first responders on 9/11
It has been 21 years since 9/11, when four planes were hijacked, the Twin Towers fell, the Pentagon was hit and thousands of lives were lost. On the 21st anniversary of this tragedy, the city of St. Johns will come together to remember all the first responders who put their lives on the line that day, while also honoring local first responders, with the unveiling of a mural.
Sunspace West Michigan shares how to make your windows last a lifetime
For today's Home Sweet Home Tip from Sunspace of West Michigan, Nancy explains how to care for your window system so it lasts a lifetime. Learn more tips at sunspacewestmichigan.com. Home Sweet Home is sponsored by Sunspace of West Michigan.
