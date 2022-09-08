It has been 21 years since 9/11, when four planes were hijacked, the Twin Towers fell, the Pentagon was hit and thousands of lives were lost. On the 21st anniversary of this tragedy, the city of St. Johns will come together to remember all the first responders who put their lives on the line that day, while also honoring local first responders, with the unveiling of a mural.

