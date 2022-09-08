ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
New Times

Nipomo searches for missing teenager

A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 4-6

Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero,...
