California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Heatwave sets another record high in SLO County
The record that fell on Thursday lasted all of one year.
Two crashes seriously impact traffic in south San Luis Obispo Co.
California Highway Patrol responded to two crashes impacting traffic in south San Luis Obispo County Friday.
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the past week. In total, 28 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,089, $417 per square foot.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Adventures with Purpose dive team will join search for missing SLO County woman
The search and recovery team that located Kiely Rodni is now looking for a San Luis Obispo County woman who disappeared last year.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28 – Sept. 24
On Aug. 28, Lorenzo CuellarMaldonado, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer. On Aug. 28, Antonio CuelarMaldonado, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of...
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
New motorcycle sidecar tour company opens in Paso Robles
– A new motorcycle sidecar tour company, Third Wheel Tours, opened in Paso Robles this summer. The company has partnered with Cass Winery to unveil two new experiences: “Taste of Cass” and “Wine Country After Hours.”. The company is owned and operated by Jaydy Gonzales. “Having the...
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
UPDATE: Caltrans worker hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews quickly extinguished a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky near Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 4:40 p.m. at a roughly 5,000-square-foot building...
Grover Beach temporary homeless shelter set to open late September makes progress on project
The construction of a temporary emergency homeless shelter on 16th Street and Long Branch Avenue in Grover Beach has made progress. The post Grover Beach temporary homeless shelter set to open late September makes progress on project appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Nipomo searches for missing teenager
A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
Death notices for Sept. 4-6
Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero,...
Forensic specialist verifies more staining in Flores’ backyard and trailer from 2021
Following last week’s testimonies including archeologists and cadaver dog handlers, forensic specialist Shelby Liddell took the stand on Wednesday, describing the excavation process which ensued at Ruben Flores’ home, 710 White Ct., in March and April 2021. Liddell has been a forensic specialist with the San Luis Obispo...
What's causing brown-looking waves at Avila Beach?
If you have been down to Avila Beach this week, chances are you came across some unpleasant sights and smells near the ocean.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
