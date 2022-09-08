Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
We bring in more money and they raise prices
At this point, living in the valley has almost become a bad practical joke. Locals have been kicked out of Aspen, which is no surprise since the visitors would rather the town be filled with people of their kind — other rich and egocentric people. Prices for anything have skyrocketed, while pay has plateaued. Let’s not even get started on rent. During these troubling times you would maybe expect SkiCo to reach out a hand to the locals and sell a decently affordable winter pass, but helping out locals seems to not be a trend anymore, which is unfortunate, since we used to look out for once another.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen presents post-moratorium changes to APCHA board
A city of Aspen planner visited the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors during its Wednesday meeting to give a presentation on how changes made to the city’s land-use code following the moratorium on residential development will impact APCHA’s policies. During the moratorium period, the city drafted...
Aspen Daily News
One possible traffic solution
A prediction of the response of Aspen and Pitkin County elected officials to Bart Axelman’s Sept. 9 letter (“Fix Aspen’s traffic now”): If you don’t like the traffic, move away. This place exists for the pleasure of elected officials and residents of subsidized housing, not you.
Aspen Daily News
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: In November, vote for sane development
Is it my imagination or is insanity running rampant in the Snowmass Village town hall?. After several years of expensive planning, design and engineering work on the taxpayers’ dime, the bureaucrats behind the proposed new mall transit center are no closer to a plan that makes sense from any standpoint than they were at the beginning of the process. In fact, even with the downsizing they’ve been forced to consider, they’re still nowhere near an appropriately sized project or a construction budget that makes sense for a community the size and character of Snowmass Village.
Crested Butte News
Property tax horizon in Gunnison Valley not looking rosy
Higher values and more mills make for rising tax bills. Residential property owners in the valley can expect to see a significant pop in their property taxes in the next two years. Several factors come into play including an increase in the number of mills being levied by various local districts because of new bond issues approved by voters, and more importantly, an obvious rise in the value of homes and property that has been seen throughout the valley as a COVID-related real estate boom took hold here the last couple of years.
Aspen Daily News
Hickory House owner wants more notice about major construction
When Paul Dioguardi called his restaurant, the Hickory House, Wednesday morning to check in, nobody was there to answer the phone. “I called in and none of my employees are there; they’re all stuck in traffic,” he said Wednesday, adding that his employees weren’t the only ones who struggled to access the eatery. “We’d done $20 in the first two hours.”
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
Aspen Daily News
Fix Aspen’s traffic now
This chapter of traffic Jenga is pathetic. The inability of the folks who run Aspen — for the last 30 years — to address what is the foremost challenge confronting Aspen shows an utter disregard for people’s quality of life, the value of their time and the environment.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
Aspen Daily News
First, the rich should do less harm
Boosters always trot out the “we mustn’t stand in the way of ‘improvement’ if we want to stay competitive” argument whenever someone like Roger Marolt questions the growth mantra. Gorsuch used “we’ll never compete for ski races” as this cudgel to scare voters into approving...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen early childhood educators collaborate to support skills
Aspen-area educators are collaborating to support the Roaring Fork Early Language and Literacy Alliance, a new nonprofit focused on enhancing early childhood reading and language skills. RFELLA was founded a year ago by former Aspen School District employees Julie Markalunas Hall and Liz Bollinger, who have teamed up to create...
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Aspen Daily News
Get to (road) work
Thankfully CDOT is finally repairing the expansion joint on the Castle Creek bridge. How about when they finish that repair, they repair all the expansion joints in the eastbound (upvalley) lanes of Snowmass Canyon?. William Ortmann. Aspen.
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Aspen Daily News
First days of Castle Creek Bridge project lead to 45-minute delays for Aspen school buses
The first day of the Castle Creek Bridge project brought along extensive delays for all travelers, including the students and staff of Aspen School District. On Wednesday afternoon, end-of-school bus routes saw delays of up to 45 minutes, ASD Director of Transportation Reghan Mahaffey said. The district is already staggering...
Aspen Daily News
Semple: Confessions of a lawn guy, Part VII
Gardening is one of the few precious things that keeps me barely sane. Horticulture’s a key element of a well-rounded, sensitive new-age mountain man. While lawn care (how I make dough in the summer) isn’t necessarily gardening, cutting grass is an important component. Theoretically, the freshly mowed lawn delineates and frames the garden, drawing the naked eye across to the colorful plants, for your viewing pleasure. I garden for my neighbor’s enjoyment as much as I do for myself.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
