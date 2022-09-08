Read full article on original website
Related
wkms.org
A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan officials are now investigating
Harri Hursti has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but the one he purchased on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online. "We are actively working with law enforcement...
wkms.org
‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish
Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
wkms.org
Isolated Ky. mountain communities face unique challenges as they recover from historic flooding
Brian and Lesa Marcum pointed out sandy plots where homes used to be on Right Fork Buffalo Road a month after historic flooding hit eastern Kentucky. Water washed away cars, and clothing is still in tree branches sometimes 8 to 10 feet high. “This is one reason I think the...
wkms.org
Panelists advocate against amendment that would solidify abortion restrictions in Ky. constitution
In November, Kentuckians will vote on an amendment that would explicitly state there is no right to abortion in the state constitution. A group of panelists discussed the amendment on Friday and urged Kentuckians to vote it down, saying it would have devastating effects. A woman named Meredith, who only...
Comments / 0