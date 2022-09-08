Read full article on original website
September 9, 2022
Recent polling shows the two candidates vying for governor in Florida practically tied. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is facing Democrat Charlie Crist — who served as governor more than a decade ago when he was a Republican. Though both have experience leading the state, they have very different views on the issues. Valerie Crowder spoke with voters in Leon County during last month’s primary election about who they’d like to see in the governor’s office.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
With election wins and appointments, Gov. DeSantis expands his influence over Florida school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
National Guard to Work at Short-Staffed Prisons
TALLAHASSEE --- Pay hikes, shorter shifts and shuttering facilities are some of the strategies Florida has employed to try to rehabilitate a prison system that leaders have said is in crisis. But despite the efforts, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is calling on Florida National Guard members to work at correctional...
