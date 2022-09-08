Recent polling shows the two candidates vying for governor in Florida practically tied. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is facing Democrat Charlie Crist — who served as governor more than a decade ago when he was a Republican. Though both have experience leading the state, they have very different views on the issues. Valerie Crowder spoke with voters in Leon County during last month’s primary election about who they’d like to see in the governor’s office.

