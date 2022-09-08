Read full article on original website
Related
Wexner Center for the Arts announces new leadership
Gaëtane Verda, art historian and art administrator, will serve as the Executive Director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting November 15. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Notches Another Sustainability Honor
Gulfstream Aerospace once again was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) with a Sustainability Leadership Award. BIG presents its Sustainability Awards annually to organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices. The awards recognize both for-profit and not-for-profit entities, as well as individuals, to help organizations gain exposure and reward their sustainability practices, according to BIG.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen early childhood educators collaborate to support skills
Aspen-area educators are collaborating to support the Roaring Fork Early Language and Literacy Alliance, a new nonprofit focused on enhancing early childhood reading and language skills. RFELLA was founded a year ago by former Aspen School District employees Julie Markalunas Hall and Liz Bollinger, who have teamed up to create...
Food Bank of the Rockies gets a boost from Day of Service volunteers
The inside of Food Bank of the Rockies was buzzing with volunteers assembling and filling boxes with food Saturday morning, all in an effort to help our communities thrive. Xcel Energy Day of Service is a commitment of thousands of hours of work across Colorado. Day of Service projects entail a little bit of everything, from cleaning up local parks to packing the food boxes. They feed about 25,000 people. "It's just about giving back, and being part of the community," said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President. "It started with a small group of employees that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PastForward Helps Preservationists Move From Vision to Action
PastForward is the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual conference, convening thousands of preservationists, community advocates, government leaders, and allies to celebrate the power of place. Each year, leaders of the preservation movement come together to network, learn, be inspired, and inspire others, as they strategize their role in...
TechCrunch
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine
Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
Comments / 0