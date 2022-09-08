ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man’s body pulled from canal in SW Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VsXM_0hmkBazh00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a county search and rescued team recovered a man’s body from a canal Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were dispatched for a report of a body in the Stine Canal south of District Boulevard and west of Ashe Road just after 7 p.m.

3-alarm fire destroys building on Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield

A Kern County Search and Rescue was needed to pull an unidentified man’s body out of the water in the canal. The coroner’s office will identify the man at a later time. A police spokesperson said Wednesday night foul play did not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead after collision near Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one is dead after a collision just outside of Arvin Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened near Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard just after 10 p.m. between a gray sedan and pick-up truck. It is not clear […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building.  Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP cites 41, issues 8 warning in pedestrian safety operation

The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol cited dozens of motorists during a one-day operation Thursday, according to a CHP news release. "A pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Niles Street at Webster Street in East Bakersfield and Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue in Oildale focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws," according to the release. "Because of this effort, there were 41 citations and eight warnings issued and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Rescue Team#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

3-alarm fire destroys Fallas Discount Store on White Lane

Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene as well as traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police ask for help finding missing man traveling to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen in Orange County traveling through the state who had a planned visit to Bakersfield. Police are looking for Loel Seedorf, 73. The Bakersfield Police Department said Seedorf is not a Bakersfield resident and was last seen […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Trial postponed for Bakersfield woman accused of fatally striking siblings while intoxicated

A Bakersfield woman accused of killing two siblings after crashing into them on Panama Lane had her trial postponed Friday until November. Lisa Core, 47, is accused of fatally striking JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 7, while they waited at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021. Core is accused of swerving into opposing lanes and hitting both siblings on the sidewalk. Both died at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue. Jesus Omar Flores Urias, 30, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle and declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. When officers arrived at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy