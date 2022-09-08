ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
itechpost.com

Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features

The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
TechSpot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
TechCrunch

Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more

The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
CNET

Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
GeekyGadgets

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video

Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Android Police

Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

