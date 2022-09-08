Read full article on original website
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
itechpost.com
Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features
The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its "Far Out" event on its campus in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Apple AirPods Pro 2 launch with improved ANC, new H2 chip, improved battery life
Highly anticipated: Apple has launched the brand new AirPods Pro 2, the first revision of the successful wireless earbuds, with new features, improved performance, and even the return of "Memoji engravings" onto the charging case, if you're interested in that. The first generation AirPods Pro were a major success, with...
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Android Authority
Apple's iPhone 14 announced: Specs, price, and everything else you need to know
The iPhone 14 will offer a few improvements from its predecessor like a better camera and slight design tweeks. Apple officially announced the iPhone 14 during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14 will come in four different models including a base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max model.
GeekyGadgets
