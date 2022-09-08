ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Young needs new boxing opponent after licensing issue

Swaggy P is looking at Plan B for his upcoming boxing match. Nick Young was set to fight rapper “Blueface” on Saturday, but now he needs a new opponent. According to TMZ Sports, Blueface was not cleared by the California State Athletic Commission to receive a license. The commission says Blueface needs to appear before the organization next month.
Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
Shields vs. Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title. This weekend, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO...
