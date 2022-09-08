Read full article on original website
Fortnite Crossmark Operative Pack: Contents, Price
Here is the latest on the Crossmark Operative Pack in Fortnite. The patiently awaited Nia skin has finally arrived as part of the Crossmark Operative Pack. The skin started as concept art imagined by @sockothy, a Fortnite fan that has now become an official 3D artist for the game. The...
League of Legends Patch 12.18 Release Date
League of Legends patches brings changes and adjustments to the champions and game. It is essential to stay up-to-date on the patches to ensure the latest updates to the game. League of Legends Patch 12.17 was released this week, but some players may already be wondering when the next patch will be. Here is everything we know about Patch 12.18.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
When is the Warzone Mobile Reveal?
Call of Duty fans were treated to a quick teaser on Sept. 8 on Activision's newest project, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile but many were left wondering when the official reveal was going to take place. While Warzone's move to mobile has been a long time coming, news regarding this...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
Engadget
New 'Overwatch 2' heroes will be locked behind a battle pass
Is just a few weeks away and more details are trickling out about what to expect from the sequel. It’s been known for a while that there will be three at launch, the first fresh faces for the series in over two and a half years. But there will be significant changes to how Blizzard introduces new playable characters — you’ll need to unlock them through .
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
wegotthiscovered.com
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order
The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
dotesports.com
Seagull bashes Blizzard for putting sequel hero Kiriko behind battle pass in Overwatch 2
Former Overwatch League pro Brandon “Seagull” Larned is not a fan of Blizzard’s decision to lock the new hero behind a battle pass. After years of rumors and speculation, Kiriko has been all-but-confirmed as the newest support hero coming to Overwatch 2. Fans are excited to get a new support hero and are loving Kiriko’s design, but Blizzard has already confirmed that the new hero won’t be playable right after the game’s launch on Oct. 4.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes
In the anime, after 20 years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What is the Max Power Level in Destiny 2?
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting not one, not two, but three DLC updates after launch, one of which will contain Rayman as a playable hero. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting a bunch of free DLC post-launch. As revealed by the series' creative director Davide Soliani, the development team behind Mario + Rabbids have "so many wild ideas" they want to explore and one of which brings a beloved Ubisoft character into the tactical game.
How to Get Dr Disrespect in NBA 2K23
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 x Dr Disrespect collab.
NBA・
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
