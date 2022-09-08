ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

wkzo.com

Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
PORTAGE, MI
wlen.com

Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci

Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
MORENCI, MI

