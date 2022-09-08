Read full article on original website
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
wkzo.com
Overheated bathroom exhaust fan likely cause of Battle Creek house fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A bathroom exhaust fan that overheated is be blamed as the likely cause of a house fire that caused nearly $97,000 worth of damage on Thursday morning at a home in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Fire...
WILX-TV
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
wkzo.com
Head-on crash kills one in Cass County Friday afternoon
MARCELLUS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One person was killed and another injured after a two vehicle head-on crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Just after after 2:30 p.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. Their initial investigation showed 37-year-old James Dunkleberger of Marcellus was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway. 81-year-old Kenneth Hutchins of Marcellus was eastbound when Dunkleberger’s vehicle crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision.
wkzo.com
Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
WWMTCw
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
Sewer collapse will close one busy Jackson intersection
South Wisner Street will be closed in both directions from west Michigan Avenue to west Franklin Street starting Tuesday morning so crews can complete an urgent sewer repair.
WWMTCw
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
Deputies look for who set fire to mailboxes in Calhoun Co.
Around 4 a.m. Sunday, several people called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reporting destroyed mailboxes that had been set on fire in Convis Township.
WILX-TV
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula. They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle while crossing railroad tracks in Southeast Michigan
Michigan State Police officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-motorcycle crash near Main and Wells Streets in the Village of Britton shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating another catalytic converter theft in Calhoun County
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police along with other law enforcement agencies say the theft of catalytic converters is a serious issue facing Michigan citizens as they are stolen in large numbers and sold due to their high scrap metal value. Troopers from the State Police...
WWMTCw
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
wlen.com
Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci
Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
