Ohio State and Notre Dame Drew Eyeballs, Harry Miller Will Deliver Keynote Address at Mental Health Fundraiser and A Fun Fact About Arkansas State

saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Jerron Cage deliver powerful message to TBDBITL at Skull Session
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman Jerron Cage spoke to a crowd of Ohio State fans and band members ahead of Saturday’s game at St. John Arena. The coach and defensive lineman hyped up the crowd with inspiring words about the school’s atmosphere and the expectations for this season. The team gathered on Ohio State’s campus to rally the crowd and get ready for the upcoming game.
Eleven Warriors
Expectations, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Second Game of 2022 Against Arkansas State
NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Today’s game against Arkansas State doesn’t come with the same hype as last week’s game against Notre Dame, but it’s nevertheless another opportunity to watch Ohio State play football and for the Buckeyes to get better in the second game of their three-game non-conference slate to begin the 2022 season.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Tim Walton And Jerron Cage Fire Up Fans For Arkansas State Matchup At Ohio State Skull Session
Ryan Day has a mission in mind. After getting close to the mountaintop in his first three seasons as Ohio State's head coach, Day wants to make it all the way in 2022, and he said as much at the Buckeyes' pre-Arkansas State Skull Session at St. John Arena Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit
Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
Eleven Warriors
Damon Wilson Takes over Top Spot As Five New Names Crack the 2023 Recruiting Board
One week after what will possibly be remembered as the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for Ohio State, we’re back with a September edition of Heat Check for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Five new names crack this month’s board, as we’ve come up with nine players...
Eleven Warriors
Quinn Ewers Takes on Alabama, a Surprise Doak Walker Candidate from the Big Ten, and a Pair of Heisman Hopefuls in Primetime
With Ohio State kicking off in primetime, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. For the second week in a row, the early window of games lacks a lot of compelling matchups. However, Buckeye fans seeking a commercial-flip option during the Arkansas State game may have some interest in monitoring the performance of a former Ohio State quarterback against the current top team in the nation.
Eleven Warriors
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Elias Rudolph Were Impressed by Ohio State's Defense in Week 1 and Buckeyes Offer 4-star OL Jordan Seaton
It’s not like four-star California 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had never been to Columbus before. Before visiting for last weekend’s season opener, the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) product had visited Ohio State twice, once in the spring and another in the summer of 2021. But last weekend was different.
Eleven Warriors
Aaron Craft And Shawn Springs Discuss Induction into 2022 Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class
When Aaron Craft attended an Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony as a Buckeye player, he hoped one day he might earn that honor himself. The Ohio State basketball legend did exactly that on Friday night as Craft was one of 15 former Buckeye players inducted into the 2022 class. But that's not to say Craft was anticipating his Hall of Fame status ahead of time.
Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
FOX Sports
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Loves Ohio State's Talent But Wants to Keep Building Skill, Talent and Discipline in 2022
After a top-five matchup with Notre Dame in its season opener, Ohio State will host Arkansas State of the Sun Belt conference this weekend. Ryan Day took to the radio waves to preview his team's game with the Red Wolves. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs
The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
