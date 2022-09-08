ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
YourErie

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
#House Fire#Accident
Tribune-Review

Mars man killed in Pine motorcycle crash

A Mars man was killed early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Pine, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Jaron Arthur Mckissick, 42, was killed in the crash at 3:30 a.m. at Route 910 and Karrington Drive, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved. Northern Regional Police Chief...
MARS, PA
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WFMJ.com

Boardman Save a Lot reopens after weekend flood

After spending five days cleaning up the soggy mess left by last weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Save A Lot on Route 224 in Boardman is open for business again. The store reopened Friday after being shut down on Saturday when storms brought flooding to the parking lot and store’s interior.
BOARDMAN, OH
wtae.com

Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash

MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
MILLVALE, PA
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

