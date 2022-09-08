Read full article on original website
Related
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
9-year-old, mother die in house fire
A 9-year-old girl and her mother could not escape an overnight house fire and have died, according to officials.
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Motorcyclist, Passenger Transported to Erie Hospital Following Crash on Polk Cutoff Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a motorcyclist and his passenger who were transported to UMPC Hamot following a one-vehicle crash on Polk Cutoff Road on Sunday, August 28. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:03 a.m. on August...
Car crashes into pole Friday night in Youngstown
A Youngstown road was temporarily blocked after a car crashed into a pole Friday night.
Mars man killed in Pine motorcycle crash
A Mars man was killed early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Pine, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Jaron Arthur Mckissick, 42, was killed in the crash at 3:30 a.m. at Route 910 and Karrington Drive, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved. Northern Regional Police Chief...
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
wbut.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Save a Lot reopens after weekend flood
After spending five days cleaning up the soggy mess left by last weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Save A Lot on Route 224 in Boardman is open for business again. The store reopened Friday after being shut down on Saturday when storms brought flooding to the parking lot and store’s interior.
Crash involving motorcycles sends 1 to hospital
Crews took one person to the hospital following a crash involving two motorcycles in Lowellville.
wtae.com
Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash
MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
WFMJ.com
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
ODOT: Road reopens after crash in Mahoning County
State Route 165 just west of State Route 45 was reopened after a crash Saturday morning.
explore venango
Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
Youngstown man shot multiple times Saturday morning
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown's West Side.
Masury dad charged after child found playing at wastewater plant
A dad from Masury was charged with child endangering after his son was found in an unsafe area. Police say this is the third time they have dealt with the issue.
Comments / 0