Healthcare is used to define everything from medical services to prescription drug coverage. Yet so much of the impact of healthcare is rooted in care – its human, emotional and social components. While “sick care” services are crucial, “well care” arguably plays an even larger role. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As the chasm widens between “health” and “care,” so too will the impact on our nation’s wellbeing. There is an urgent need to remind ourselves of the benefits of this forgotten side of healthcare. Further, we need to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH), cultural competence and empathy back into the delivery of health services to restore its balance.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO