KEDM
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An International Crane Foundation official says it's exciting that a record eight whooping cranes have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it's not just a Louisiana record for the world's rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered bird.
KEDM
A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan officials are now investigating
Harri Hursti has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but the one he purchased on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online. "We are actively working with law enforcement...
KEDM
The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms
California has topped heat records for a week now. Just yesterday, Sacramento hit 116 degrees. And this heat wave is straining the state's public schools, causing not just uncomfortable but potentially dangerous conditions for teachers, staff and about 6 million students. For more on how schools have been faring during this heat wave, we turn now to Kyle Stokes of member station KPCC. Hi, Kyle.
KEDM
Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Meeting & Conference September 11-13
Monroe-West Monroe, LA – The Louisiana Association of Museums (LAM) will host their annual meeting and conference September 11-13 in Monroe. This conference will bring together museum professionals from across the state to share ideas and network. This conference will have sessions and events at Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum, and Chennault Aviation & Military Museum.
