Health Services

KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Psychiatric Times

Contingency Management Is a Powerful Clinical Tool for Treating Substance Use Research Evidence and New Practice Guidelines for Use

Contingency management is an effective behavior change technique commonly used to treat substance use disorders. Contingency management (CM) is an effective behavior change technique commonly used to treat substance use disorders (SUDs). CM is one of the most effective behavioral interventions for initiating and maintaining abstinence from most types of commonly used drugs and alcohol.
healthleadersmedia.com

Home Health Poised for More Growth as Patient, Physician Preference Rises

A new report details the healthcare industry's new emphasis on home health and its place in the health care continuum. — When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Acute Hospital Care At Home Program in 2020, the goal was to allow patients to receive intensive treatment in their homes to alleviate the strain hospitals were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
pewtrusts.org

Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?

Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
drugstorenews.com

Majority of retail pharmacists fear losing Medicare-eligible patients

A majority of retail pharmacists fear losing their high-value, Medicare-eligible patients when those patients choose a Medicare plan that is out of the pharmacy’s network, according to a new survey conducted by EnlivenHealth, the retail pharmacy solutions division of Omnicell. Underscoring the significance of these findings for the retail...
khn.org

Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Nature.com

The impact of expanded telehealth availability on primary care utilization

The expanded availability of telehealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic presents a concern that telehealth may result in an unnecessary increase in utilization. We analyzed 4,114,651 primary care encounters (939,134 unique patients) from three healthcare systems between 2019 and 2021 and found little change in utilization as telehealth became widely available. Results suggest telehealth availability is not resulting in additional primary care visits and federal policies should support telehealth use.
beckersspine.com

Physician practice vs. hospital group orthopedic surgeon productivity

Orthopedic surgeons at physician-owned groups have outproduced those at hospitals since 2011, according to MGMA. MGMA's Sept. 2022 report "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups" listed the ratio of median wRVUs in physician-owned practices and hospital-owned practices. Here are the median wRVU productions of orthopedic surgeons in physician practices...
Washington Examiner

Health groups warn 'confusing' post-

The American Medical Association and three other health organizations are warning that the "confusing" language of state abortion laws following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is putting patients' lives at risk by limiting access to medications that are used to treat multiple conditions. The AMA, American Pharmacists Association,...
POZ

Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception

A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
