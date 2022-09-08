ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hydrow launches its affordable and compact Wave rowing machine in the UK

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Hydrow, the 'Peloton of indoor rowing', has just launched its new Wave rower in the UK. The new Wave is 'designed to address two of the biggest barriers' preventing people from trying rowing machines – space and cost – and in fact, it's significantly lighter and £600 less than the original Hydrow. The Wave can also be stored upright, making it an even better option for small living spaces.

In our Hydrow review , we praised this slick indoor rowing machine for mixing it up with instructors who row in stunning, real-life locations. Now, you can access the same extensive workout library (over 4,000 are now available on the Hydrow platform) for less using the Wave rower.

The Hydrow Wave 'delivers Hydrow’s signature experience via patented computer-controlled' dynamic resistance that 'mimics the feel of water' with immersive content streamed live and on-demand from waterways around the world, one of the main appeals of the original Hydrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUC74_0hmk9F2j00

(Image credit: Hydrow)

Better still, the Hydrow Wave features electromagnetic braking, 'high-quality polyester webbing' and a custom-designed spring assembly to ensure smooth and quiet operation. In case you're unfamiliar, the best rowing machines can use a number of different resistance methods, including chain and air, none of which are quiet.

You might wonder, 'What's the catch?' The only discernible feature you miss out on is the 22" screen; the Wave 'only' has a 16" display, although the resolution is the same 1920 x 1080 pixels as the big one. Both machines have a max user weight of 375 lbs (170 kg) and fit up to a 36” inseam – not bad for a small rower!

The Hydrow Wave is available to purchase for £1,395 at Hydrow UK from 8 September 2022 and is already available to buy in the US for $1,495.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery.
BUSINESS
WWD

True Religion Opens Its Vault as Circularity Takes Priority

True Religion is being proactive in building out a circular product strategy, determined to ensure that deadstock denim doesn’t exist in the marketplace and is only put back in once it is repurposed into something special. In September, the brand launched the True Religion Vault as part of its...
APPAREL
WWD

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, is on his second tour of duty at the denim-based brand and knows better than anyone its history of highs and lows. The company was founded in 2002 and became a fashion powerhouse popular around the world with its heavily embroidered jeans, signature stitching and emblem of a smiling Buddha strumming a guitar.
BUSINESS
T3

T3

396
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy