Stocks

Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2022 Has Been a Sour Year for Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy to Prepare for 2023

College enrollment could rebound in 2023, which would be good news for Chegg. Lululemon Athletica has major expansion plans and the capabilities to see them through.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

In a little more than a week, growth guru Cathie Wood has spent more than $50 million on Nvidia stock -- and she's still buying. One analyst points to the price at which Wood's ARK funds began buying and calls it "extremely attractive."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

Roblox is bringing big upgrades to the user and developer experience. The changes show management moving quickly to unlock more value out of its growing base of users.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Yext, Inc. (YEXT 3.77%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Zscaler (ZS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zscaler (ZS 21.54%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH 2.56%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income for retirees. Real estate investment trusts must pay out 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, making them good passive income producers. Digital Realty Trust is a REIT that provides data center space to some of the biggest tech companies
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Check Point Software Technologies

The Company develops, markets and supports a range of software and combined hardware and software products and services for IT security, and offer its customers with a portfolio of network security, data security and management solutions.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

5 Ways to Save Money on the iPhone 14

Trading in your old phone can get you a decent credit toward a new iPhone 14. Getting a model with a smaller screen or less storage space can lower the price. Your pricey iPhone purchase could be enough to earn a credit card sign-up bonus, getting you $200 in cash back.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise

Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
BUSINESS

