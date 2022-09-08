Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Kalanianaʻole Avenue Paving Update: Lane Switch
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Kalanianaʻole Avenue paving project in Keaukaha continues, with a change in the temporary traffic pattern. On September 8, the makai-side lane of Kalanianaʻole Avenue closed, in order to continue the paving project. The County issued a news release with a map of the...
bigislandvideonews.com
13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man, 66, killed in multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona on Saturday, according to Hawaii Island police. The victim has been identified as William Jennings Dixon, of Captain Cook. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Police said Dixon was driving a SUV near the intersection...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
KITV.com
Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility. The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie
A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
Hawaii Magazine
5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
bigislandvideonews.com
Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man Killed In Puainako Street Incident
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Investigators believe the delivery driver was struck by his own flatbed truck, after he stopped on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31) Police say 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Endangered Missing Puna Woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Kea’au, and she is known to frequent the Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pāhoa areas. She is described as being...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilo Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Komohana Gardens Stabbing
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old man was reportedly struck with a knife to his abdomen by his estranged daughter-in-law. UPDATE – (12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 2) Police say a a 77-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his estranged daughter-in-law on Wednesday, and his his one-year-old granddaughter was taken in violation of a court order.
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
civilbeat.org
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors
A simmering dispute between a deputy prosecutor and his neighbors on the Big Island continues to deepen. Randall Winston “Bew” Albright has gone to court to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction against neighbors Micah and Jessica Gauthier, alleging the couple’s activities have caused him and his family to suffer emotional distress.
kauainownews.com
US Coral Reef Task Force Members Tour Hard-Hit Big Island Coral Ecosystem
Coral scientists, biologists and managers from throughout the nation who are in Hawai‘i for the 45th U.S. Coral Reef Task Force meeting got up close and personal Wednesday, Aug. 31, with coral colonies in waters of the Big Island’s Kealakekua Bay. The 80 people on the Fair Wind...
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
