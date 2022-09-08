ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Kalanianaʻole Avenue Paving Update: Lane Switch

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Kalanianaʻole Avenue paving project in Keaukaha continues, with a change in the temporary traffic pattern. On September 8, the makai-side lane of Kalanianaʻole Avenue closed, in order to continue the paving project. The County issued a news release with a map of the...
bigislandvideonews.com

13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
bigislandnow.com

Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health

Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 66, killed in multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona on Saturday, according to Hawaii Island police. The victim has been identified as William Jennings Dixon, of Captain Cook. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Police said Dixon was driving a SUV near the intersection...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie

A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
Hawaii Magazine

5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
bigislandvideonews.com

Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Man Killed In Puainako Street Incident

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Investigators believe the delivery driver was struck by his own flatbed truck, after he stopped on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31) Police say 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Endangered Missing Puna Woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Kea’au, and she is known to frequent the Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pāhoa areas. She is described as being...
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Komohana Gardens Stabbing

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old man was reportedly struck with a knife to his abdomen by his estranged daughter-in-law. UPDATE – (12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 2) Police say a a 77-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his estranged daughter-in-law on Wednesday, and his his one-year-old granddaughter was taken in violation of a court order.
civilbeat.org

Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors

A simmering dispute between a deputy prosecutor and his neighbors on the Big Island continues to deepen. Randall Winston “Bew” Albright has gone to court to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction against neighbors Micah and Jessica Gauthier, alleging the couple’s activities have caused him and his family to suffer emotional distress.
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
