Inside Nova
Some interesting weekend football matchups on tap
There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
Inside Nova
Sept. 9 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield stay unbeaten
UNITY REED 27, WOODBRIDGE 7: Dashaun Gibson caught two touchdown passes from Blake Moore and Jai’von Haney returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Lions’ non-district victory Friday at Woodbridge. Unity Reed (2-0) went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Gibson’s first touchdown reception before Woodbridge (1-2)...
Metro News
Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge off and running in 36-13 romp over Stone Bridge
There are wins and then there are wins. Freedom-Woodbridge opened the season with convincing victories over Brooke Point (62-3) and Riverbend (74-0). But to take their season to the next level, the Eagles felt like they needed to defeat Stone Bridge Thursday at home. The Bulldogs entered the game as the two-time defending Class 5 champion with a 26-game winning streak that included a 38-35 win last season over Freedom.
Inside Nova
Football notes: Search for new Manassas Park coach underway
Even though it is without a football program this season, Manassas Park High School has seen some encouraging signs for the future. Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said Wednesday between 12 and 15 kids have attended workouts four days a week under the supervision of assistant coaches Herman Carter and Kyle Meyer.
Inside Nova
Patriot's balanced offense leads to win over Forest Park
Patriot High School’s offense totaled 490 yards Thursday on 40 plays in their 37-20 non-district at Forest Park. Scott Bateman threw for 200 yards on 8 of 12 passing and two touchdowns as the Pioneers improved to 2-0. Bateman replaced starter Sam Fernandez, who left the game after he fell on his shoulder on the Pioneers' four offensive play of the game.
Inside Nova
N.Va. Senior Olympics gearing up for two weeks of activity
Participation in the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will stand 20 percent higher from last year, with the oldest participant more than double the minimum age of 50 years old. A total of 831 individuals have registered for the 40th annual competition, with opening ceremonies slated for Saturday, Sept. 10...
fox5dc.com
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
Inside Nova
Marshall High graduate resumes baseball career
Kent Blackstone assumed his baseball playing days were over. But the Marshall High School graduate was wrong. Blackstone recently was contacted by the Great Britain team about getting ready to play for the squad that will be participating in a 12-team qualifying tournament this month in Regensburg, Germany, for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Blackstone jumped at the chance and began baseball workouts in Arlington with some of his former minor-league Maryland Blue Crabs teammates, including Yorktown High graduate Jake Marshall, in preparation for the competition.
Inside Nova
Checkers to open second spot in Manassas
Checkers restaurant will open its second Manassas location Sept. 12, according to a news release from the company. The “iconic and innovative drive-thru” is known for its bold and flavorful food, the release states, including burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and seasoned fries. The new location, the eighth Checkers...
wfmd.com
Teen Flown To Shock Trauma After His Heart Stopped During Frederick County Football Game
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore during the second quarter of a game against St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was the first to be held at St. John’s new stadium. Greyson Lyons,...
Inside Nova
Sister City student exchanges set to resume between Arlington, Aachen
If all goes according to plan, a key element of the Arlington Sister City Association’s outreach efforts will be back on track after a two-year COVID derailment. Later this month, a group of fifth-grade students from the county’s Sister City of Aachen, Germany, will descend on Arlington. “Over...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has high-functioning autism, co-founded the brand inspired by Isaiah. The brand sells T-shirts and hoodies with written slogans that promote positive affirmations, and 10% of the proceeds are donated to the Virginia Special Olympics.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Jack is back! 99-year-old Marine returns to museum post
The National Museum of the Marine Corps welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. On this day, no one is more excited than Jack Elliott.
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you've got 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then you've got yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck.
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
Inside Nova
Contenders grapple with host of issues in Arlington School Board debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
