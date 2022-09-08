First Lady Jill Biden visiting North Carolina on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting North Carolina on Monday, according to White House officials.

The First Lady will be heading to Greensboro as part of her “Road to Success” back-to-school bus tour.

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will be with her.

The two are highlighting how the Biden Administration says The American Rescue Plan will help schools and students.

