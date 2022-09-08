First Lady Jill Biden visiting North Carolina on Monday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting North Carolina on Monday, according to White House officials.
The First Lady will be heading to Greensboro as part of her “Road to Success” back-to-school bus tour.
The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will be with her.
The two are highlighting how the Biden Administration says The American Rescue Plan will help schools and students.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 14