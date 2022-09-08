ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

First Lady Jill Biden visiting North Carolina on Monday

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNzx9_0hmk8iPT00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting North Carolina on Monday, according to White House officials.

The First Lady will be heading to Greensboro as part of her “Road to Success” back-to-school bus tour.

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will be with her.

The two are highlighting how the Biden Administration says The American Rescue Plan will help schools and students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 14

Buck Knighten
2d ago

Let go Brenda 😆 Who wants her here? We won't this over with.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race tightens as North Carolina’s two top Senate candidates tour the state

A dozen men sat around the tables inside a classroom at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, not far from downtown Lexington. They included sheriffs from neighboring counties and Republican leaders in the General Assembly. Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd, campaigning to be the next Republican U.S. Senator from North Carolina, sat in the center.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…

The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
CBS 17

NC wins 1,800 jobs with Wolfspeed microchip materials plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products.  Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Biden Administration#The American Rescue Plan#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts

The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
POLITICS
my40.tv

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

NC voters may not see debate between U.S. Senate nominees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Viewers may remember the 2020 NC U.S. Senate Election when incumbent Senator Thom Tillis debated his democratic challenger Cal Cunningham on CBS 17. It was a statewide event that gave voters a better sense of what both men stood for. “It opens up a window of opportunity for one side to […]
ELECTIONS
CBS 17

CBS 17

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy