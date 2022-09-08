Read full article on original website
The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms
California has topped heat records for a week now. Just yesterday, Sacramento hit 116 degrees. And this heat wave is straining the state's public schools, causing not just uncomfortable but potentially dangerous conditions for teachers, staff and about 6 million students. For more on how schools have been faring during this heat wave, we turn now to Kyle Stokes of member station KPCC. Hi, Kyle.
5 from NELA named to first ever state teacher advisory council
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range...
Meet South Dakota's new corn-bassador, a boy who recently found out that corn is real
Everything changed for 7-year-old Tariq when he slapped some butter on an ear of corn. He knew it tasted good, but butter made it better. His passion for produce landed him a sweet gig last Saturday as South Dakota's official Corn-bassador. Some people might see corn as just a starchy...
Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Meeting & Conference September 11-13
Monroe-West Monroe, LA – The Louisiana Association of Museums (LAM) will host their annual meeting and conference September 11-13 in Monroe. This conference will bring together museum professionals from across the state to share ideas and network. This conference will have sessions and events at Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum, and Chennault Aviation & Military Museum.
