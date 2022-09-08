ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Williams
2d ago

yall talk about people who have been in the higher bracket of SS, Tell me this, what about the people at the lower level who are no where close to that???The one's that doesn't even get up to 9,000.00 or 12,000.00 DOLLARS a year, So Tell me this fixed income is way below the poverty level, But I thank the lord for what I do get, but yall don't consider US in your way of thinking.

Debbie Simmons
2d ago

if you get the raise what good is it? Your Medicare goes up you private insurance goes up your drug insurance goes up and by the time you get whatever amount it is you might receive 5 to $20 depending on the raise what good is that when your electric bill is going up when your water bills gone up when your heat bill has gone up how is someone supposed to live I'm so lucky my daughter has came to my rescue so many times since my husband's passed away because the government hasn't. p the government keeps charging more and more for our services.

Earlene Nicholson
2d ago

thats what I say to they act like we don't count but when ever we get a raise are rent goes up medicaid goes up and what little bit of food stamps get cut or we lose them but they never mention us plus they need to change the cola its unfair to the elderly and disabled

