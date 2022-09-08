Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
These are the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2022
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for September with your membership.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
ComicBook
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5
Another color option for your PS5, DualSense controller, and 3D Pulse Headset is coming very soon. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Be Revealed Soon
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will get an official reveal very, very soon. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and despite the fact the mainline entries are only on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it manages to rake in tons of money. Activision realized somewhere along the way that Call of Duty had failed to tap into the lucrative mobile market and made Call of Duty Mobile, which brings the PVP Call of Duty experience to mobile devices. While it's not as premium as the yearly releases, it has kept fans incredibly happy and is one of the most successful mobile games out there. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump as well.
NME
Without “Mr Battlefield”, EA’s premier shooter is about to get real weird
This Week In Games is a weekly gaming column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker examines what a major departure at EA Dice could mean for the Battlefield series. This week EA delivered a Battlefield-themed one-two punch, announcing that there would be a new narrative campaign...
NME
‘Football Manager 23’ trailer confirms November release date and PS5 debut
Football Manager 23 has been announced by developer Sports Interactive, and is set to arrive in November on a several new platforms including PS5. Football Manager 23 launches on November 8, and in a series first, it will be launching on PS5 and Apple Arcade alongside PC and Xbox platforms. The game’s mobile version, Football Manager 23 Touch, will also be launching on Nintendo Switch.
FIFA・
IGN
Win Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Codes
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta is upon us, and we have codes to give away!. The multiplayer beta for Activision's anticipated shooter starts in early access from September 16-17, for PlayStation players. Xbox and PC players can join in on the fun from September 22-23. The beta will transition to an open beta from September 18-20 for PlayStation users, and on all platforms from September 24-26.
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Performance Review Xbox Series X | S vs PS5
Once again, we venture into the Night...city with Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 1.6 Patch releasing across all formats. In this performance review of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X, PS5, Series S and even the Xbox One S is detailed on any improvements it may offer. We cover all the boosts, visuals and compare it to the previous 1.5 patch. With Xbox Series S players now being given a new performance 60fps mode, how good is it and just what cuts have been made?
The console dads are bickering about Call of Duty
Jim Ryan says Microsoft's Call of Duty offer is "inadequate on many levels," and he's not very happy with Phil Spencer either.
ComicBook
Perfect Dark Gets New Update From Xbox Executive
An Xbox executive has offered an update on Perfect Dark, a reboot of Rare's iconic shooter. Perfect Dark was officially announced in 2020 after a new studio known as The Initiative was formed in 2018. The studio is comprised of veterans from across the gaming industry, ensuring only the best of the best are working on this title. Xbox has referred to the game as an "AAAA" title, as opposed to the normal "AAA" label used for big budget titles. As of right now, no one has any idea what that even means or how it could possibly live up to such a label. The game has been quiet since its initial reveal, leaving some to question what state is in. The only significant news to come out of Perfect Dark is that Crystal Dynamics is now helping out on the project following rumors of painfully slow development progress and large waves of staff departures, something some speculated to mean the game was in rough shape.
