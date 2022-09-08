ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 15

Ralph Rubinek
2d ago

I’m the son of parents who’s families were murdered in Europe where every gun law Charlie wants here has exited there since the 19th century. Millions murdered as its aftermath. As a former New Yorker with an annual rate of over 3,500, strict gun control he mustn’t be elected ever. Chris was a fake as a Republican and clearly a fake as a Democrat. Good ridden. Governor DeSantis has our vote.

Reply
11
Walter Mattison
2d ago

Everything concerning Crist is fake. He is another Gillium in every respect. We are very lucky to have a Governor like Desantis. Great resume and a great future. America First.

Reply
3
Debbie Hudson
2d ago

Need a definition of what Crist considers an assault weapon. Because a knife can be considered an assault weapon when used in a crime. Your car is definitely a large weapon of destruction, look at how many die every day from improper use

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster

If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Rick Scott
The Independent

Marco Rubio says he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest: ‘Human life is worthy of protection’

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in an interview that he does not support abortion in the cases of rape and incest in an interview Thursday evening. Mr Rubio, who is up for reelection in 2022, was asked by CBS4 News in Miami’s Jim DeFede whether he opposed abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and human trafficking. “I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being and that all human beings are entitled to the dignity and protection of life,” he said.Mr Rubio added that he would support bills that ban abortion which have...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Elected official removed from office by Ron DeSantis over anti-abortion law sues to get his job back

A twice-elected Florida prosecutor is suing to get his job back after Ron DeSantis removed him from office after joining dozens of officials from across the US who refuse to prosecute abortion providers and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth.Andrew Warren, the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, condemned the Republican governor’s “blatant abuse of power” and accused him of violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against his position on abortion rights, according to a video statement on 17 AugustMr Warren has also accused the governor of violating the state constitution and “throwing out the results of...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Florida Legislature#Everytown For Gun Safety#Politics State#Bawn#American#Parkland#Floridians#Pulse
The Independent

Voices: How Sarah Palin lost in Alaska and why Republicans got it so wrong

Alaska’s special election threw up a surprise last night. With all the votes tallied at last, two weeks after the electorate went to the polls, Democratic candidate Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin to fill the congressional seat left open by the late Don Young.First, some context. Young, who died in March at the age of 88, had held the seat since 1973, winning a special election of his own after former Democratic Representative Nick Begich’s flight mysteriously disappeared and he was declared dead. Begich’s grandson, Nick Begich III — whose uncle Mark was a former Democratic Senator...
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These States Have The Worst Gun Laws

Gun Background Checks, a common proxy used to measure gun sales, reached 18 million through July of 2022. That figure is down substantially, by roughly 27%, compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the […]
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
The Hill

Federal judge rules New York can restrict gun carrying

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled New York state can restrict citizens from concealing and carrying guns in public through a new law that was challenged by national firearm organizations. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York dismissed a motion for an...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy