I’m the son of parents who’s families were murdered in Europe where every gun law Charlie wants here has exited there since the 19th century. Millions murdered as its aftermath. As a former New Yorker with an annual rate of over 3,500, strict gun control he mustn’t be elected ever. Chris was a fake as a Republican and clearly a fake as a Democrat. Good ridden. Governor DeSantis has our vote.
Everything concerning Crist is fake. He is another Gillium in every respect. We are very lucky to have a Governor like Desantis. Great resume and a great future. America First.
Need a definition of what Crist considers an assault weapon. Because a knife can be considered an assault weapon when used in a crime. Your car is definitely a large weapon of destruction, look at how many die every day from improper use
Comments / 15