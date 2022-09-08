Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in an interview that he does not support abortion in the cases of rape and incest in an interview Thursday evening. Mr Rubio, who is up for reelection in 2022, was asked by CBS4 News in Miami’s Jim DeFede whether he opposed abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and human trafficking. “I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being and that all human beings are entitled to the dignity and protection of life,” he said.Mr Rubio added that he would support bills that ban abortion which have...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO