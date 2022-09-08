Read full article on original website
knau.org
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
knau.org
A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan officials are now investigating
Harri Hursti has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but the one he purchased on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online. "We are actively working with law enforcement...
knau.org
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change governor debate
The state commission that sets up candidate debates has rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission on Thursday instead gave its staff seven days to try to persuade Hobbs...
knau.org
$12 million in federal funds to benefit Arizona drinking water projects
More than $12 million in federal funding will be allocated to clean water projects in Arizona. The money comes from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is part of an Environmental Protection Agency program that provides communities with low-cost financing for water quality infrastructure. This year alone,...
knau.org
Crowdfunding program aims to help Arizona teachers with classroom expenses
The Arizona Department of Education has allocated $5 million to help teachers in the state with classroom expenses they often pay for out of their own pockets. It’s part of this year’s federal COVID-19 relief funding for the nonprofit crowdfunding program DonorsChoose. It aims to provide thousands of K-12 educators statewide with money for technology, instructional materials and classroom supplies. Teacher salaries and per-pupil funding in Arizona continue to rank near the bottom of U.S. states. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman about the program and the funding challenges facing state education.
