ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14: is bigger better?

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xttdo_0hmk8Ox300

As we expected, the iPhone 14 was joined by a new model: the iPhone 14 Plus. It sits between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, more expensive than the former but cheaper than the latter. But is there more to it than a bigger screen? Here's what you need to know.

iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14: price and release date

The new iPhone 14 is $799 in the US but there's a price hike in the UK, where it's gone up to £849 for the entry level 128GB model. There are also 256GB and 512GB models, with the latter coming in at $1,099 / £1,179. If you want the same specification with a bigger screen, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100/£100 more expensive.

Both iPhones can be pre-ordered from 9 September. The iPhone 14 will be widely available from 16 September and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from 7 October.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: display

The key difference – in fact, the only difference – between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus is the display. In the iPhone 14 it's a 6.1-inch OLED delivering 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi; in the Plus it's 6.7 inches delivering 2778‑by‑1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi. Both displays are otherwise identical with True Tone, Wide Colour (P3), HDR, up to 800 nits typical peak brightness and 1200 nits in HDR and a 2 million to one contrast ratio.

iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14: other specifications

The Plus's larger screen means it's bigger and heavier than its sibling, coming in at 7.16oz (203g) compared to 6.07 (172g) for the standard iPhone 14. It's 6.33 inches tall to the iPhone 14's 5.78 and 3.07 inches wide to the iPhone 14's 2.82.

The two phones are otherwise identical in every respect: the same A15 Bionic chip, the same 12MP dual-camera system, the same 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera, Face ID, the new emergency satellite contacts (in the US) and crash detection and the same battery life. They even come in the same colours: midnight, purple, starlight, blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Storage capacities are identical too: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: early verdict

It's all about that screen. If you think having a 6.7-inch display is worth $100/£100 more than a 6.1-inch one, the iPhone 14 Plus is the latest iPhone for you. And if you don't, it isn't. It's a shame that that extra size didn't mean a bigger battery, because that's one improvement we're always hoping for: while the iPhone battery life is better than it used to be, it's still pretty disappointing if you're a frequent user.

The only other difference is how much of a hurry you're in. If you want the standard iPhone 14, you can pre-order for delivery this month. But if you want the Plus, you'll need to wait a few more weeks for early October delivery.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphones#Face Id#Smart Phone#Ios#Gb
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all

An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video

Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench results highlight modest A16 Bionic performance gains

The big picture: When Apple confirmed the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus would ship with last year's A15 Bionic SoC instead of its latest chip, some assumed it was a cost-cutting measure, a way to skirt ongoing component shortages or perhaps a tactic to further differentiate between the mainstream and Pro line. Turns out, sheer performance may have factored into the decision as well.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple iPhone 14: Best pre-order deals on the pro, max and plus handsets in the UK

It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event, and pre-orders for all four iPhones have just gone live.The handsets will officially ship on 16 September for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, but you can pre-order them now. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus look to be fairly iterative updates, with the main upgrades in design, specs and camera being reserved for the iPhone 14 pro series. The...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Get Camera, Screen, Battery Boost. See What Apple Updated for 2022

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple dropped four new iPhone 14 models this year, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. These two may have the buzziest new features, including the new Dynamic Island notch redesign and always-on display, but the entry-level iPhone 14 and 14 Plus also come with larger screen options, updated camera quality and all the important iOS 16 features you'd expect (the new mobile software comes to other iPhones Sept. 12).
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event

Well, well, well…if it isn’t the Apple event day upon us. After more than a year of rumors, we have almost made it to the Far Out event where Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 range, new cheap and expensive smartwatches, and AirPods Pro 2. Of particular interest will be the new iPhone 14 family as smartphones still account for 50 percent of the company's revenue after all.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 14 pre-orders

The Apple Store is offline ahead of the iPhone 14 pre-orders, Apple will start taking pre-orders of its latest devices at 1PM UK time. You will be able to pre-order all of Apple’s new devices from 1 PM today, this will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
T3

T3

395
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy