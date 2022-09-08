Read full article on original website
SFGate
A24 Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Canada’s Sphere Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Under the deal, Sphere Films will theatrically release pics including Charlotte Wells’ Cannes breakout “Aftersun,” which is currently screening as part of TIFF, and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The latter is believed to be A24’s biggest production to date. More...
SFGate
Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
Disney+ Day offers deals on cruises, hotels, merch and more—but for 1 day only
New and existing Disney+ subscribers can score big discounts on Disney Cruise Line voyages and Walt Disney World resort rooms.
SFGate
'It keeps you young.' A mother and son take up sumo wrestling, defying stereotypes.
LOS ANGELES — The country's best sumo wrestlers practice kitty-corner from a 99-cent store in a Torrance strip mall. The floor in the rented dojo has just enough space for one ring made of a white plastic tarp with green foam pool noodles velcroed to the ground in a circular shape. Two parallel yellow lines in the center mark the starting position.
investing.com
Analysis-Cineworld's woes highlight uneven moviegoing recovery
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A string of summer blockbusters, from the high-flying "Top Gun: Maverick" to the near-billion-dollar global gross of "Jurassic World: Dominion," suggest the movie business is rebounding from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. But the industry is still far from returning to the box-office-busting days of 2019, before...
Sophia Dunkley powers England to victory over India in first T20
The run-up to England’s series against India has been chaotic: captain Heather Knight remains in rehab from a thigh operation, while her regular deputy Nat Sciver pulled out on Thursday citing “emotional fatigue”, with Amy Jones forced to take the reins. But the first T20 at Durham on Saturday belied the difficult build-up, as England made a mockery of their 133-run target, chasing it down with nine wickets and seven overs to spare.
Collider
'Beast': Idris Elba's Survival Thriller Now Available on Demand
Although it was just released in theaters on August 19, Beast is now on demand. The film is available to rent on Premium VOD for $19.99 and can be purchased for $24.99. Beast stars Idris Elba and tells the story of a doctor trying to protect his two daughters from a rogue lion while visiting Africa. The film was a moderate commercial and critical success, grossing a bit over its budget and receiving a fresh score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Beast was released by Universal Pictures, and since Universal has an exclusive deal with Peacock allowing films to release as early as 45 days after their initial theatrical release, it seems like the action thriller will drop on the streaming service sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Netflix Loses Gore Verbinski's New Animated Movie, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere
It has been more than a decade since Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski made Rango, his Academy Award-winning animated feature starring Johnny Depp. Now, he's shopping around Cattywumpus, his next animated feature, after it was dropped by Netflix, where it was in development. The change comes as the U.S. animation industry is reeling from layoffs and cancellations at Netflix and HBO Max. Given the long and often expensive nature of animation development, it isn't uncommon for movies to be fairly deep into production, and for things to go completely sideways.
NME
Studio behind ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ receives drama remake offers from US, Japan and more
The studio behind the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has shared that it has received multiple offers for remakes from various countries, including the US and Japan. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported on September 6 that Astory, the production company behind the hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, had received proposals for remakes of the series from multiple countries, such as the US, Japan, Turkey and Germany. The offers were made during the 2022 Broadcast Worldwide convention, a broadcasting content market held in Seoul last week.
Banijay Rights Sets New Returning Drama Series ‘Runners’ With Writer John Preston, Clearwood Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Banijay Rights has set a new returning drama series titled “Runners” with writer John Preston (pictured above, left) and exec producer Ellie Wood (pictured above, right) of Clearwood Films, the team behind “Stonehouse” and “The Dig.” “Runners” tells the story of the world’s first police force, the Bow Street Runners, who were formed in the 1740s in London, which at the time was facing a colossal crime wave. The Chief Magistrate of London at the time, Heny Fielding (who also happened to be a celebrated novelist), decided to take on this criminal underworld by assembling a group of police.“This extraordinary story will...
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
Amazon releases official trailer for Harry Styles' 'My Policeman'
The first official trailer for Harry Styles' My Policeman has finally arrived, and it provides a broader glimpse of what the hotly anticipated drama entails. Harry stars as a closeted officer named Tom, who struggles with his feelings for David Dawson's character, Patrick. The movie is set in 1950s England when homosexuality was prohibited.
