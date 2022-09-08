Although it was just released in theaters on August 19, Beast is now on demand. The film is available to rent on Premium VOD for $19.99 and can be purchased for $24.99. Beast stars Idris Elba and tells the story of a doctor trying to protect his two daughters from a rogue lion while visiting Africa. The film was a moderate commercial and critical success, grossing a bit over its budget and receiving a fresh score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Beast was released by Universal Pictures, and since Universal has an exclusive deal with Peacock allowing films to release as early as 45 days after their initial theatrical release, it seems like the action thriller will drop on the streaming service sooner rather than later.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO