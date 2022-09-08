Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
3 rescued in Park Point water emergency
Three people rescued after jet ski failure off Duluth shore
Three people were rescued from Lake Superior off the shore of Duluth after their jet skis broke Wednesday. According to the Duluth Fire Department, three young adults were riding jet skis just before 4:30 p.m. off the shore of Park Point, near 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The jet skis took on water, rendering them unusable.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood?
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 9, 2022
This weekend, Harbor Drive will be rocking for recovery. The Concert for Recovery lasts eight hours, starting at 2 p.m. It features five local bands or artists. Tickets cost $20 at the door, and the funds go to support treatment and mental health support in the Twin Ports. In Ely,...
boreal.org
Gorgeous early autumn weather ahead
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 10, 2022. Gorgeous early autumn weather ahead with coolish temperatures, low humidity, and no rain.
FOX 21 Online
Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
FOX 21 Online
Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
WDIO-TV
The Mark Barker Ships Out
Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless. Many of them sleep in tents and flimsy structures in encampments. "It is an unsafe situation for the people...
cbs3duluth.com
3 hurt in collision near Ashland
ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
kdal610.com
Groundbreaking For Superior Solar Garden
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Superior Water Light and Power community solar garden is being held on Thursday. The solar garden will be built on SWL&P owned land at 2828 Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park. Once constructed, the solar garden will be large enough to...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
willmarradio.com
No progress in talks between nurses, Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals
(St. Paul, MN) -- The head of the Minnesota Nurses Association says there’s been no progress in contract talks with hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area. But M-N-A president Mary Turner also says the two sides are not at an impasse. Fifteen-thousand nurses plan to strike Monday for three days if a deal is not reached on new contracts. Turner says they keep trying to explain to hospital executives that they need to address staffing concerns in a meaningful way. She expects very long and intense negotiations over the next few days.
businessnorth.com
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids
Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
