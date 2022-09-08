ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life

On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia

Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
COPPERHILL, TN
Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cold Fries

A Georgia man with an outstanding murder warrant was captured by police earlier this month after calling 911 to complain about his McDonald's fries being too cold. On Aug. 5, Kennesaw Police were called to a local McDonald's after 24-year-old Antonie Sims started a fight with the franchise owner over not receiving a receipt for his order—resulting in missing his number and receiving cold food. “I try the fries they’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Sims heard telling a police officer outside of the store in bodycam footage. When he asked for a new order, he said he was rejected and instead offered a refund that would take days to process. Officers soon learned that Sims had been previously arrested in March 2019 after he and two others were accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. He was charged with felony murder but missed his court date. Read it at Fox News
KENNESAW, GA

