Too Adorable to not adopt! Wet Nose Wednesday’s “Steve Martin” ADOPTED!
Yesterday, Wet Nose Wednesday featured a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named "Steve Martin". If you want to catch up on that, check out the article Johnny V wrote up below:. You'd SWEAR this doggo knew he was worthy of a new home during the visit... because (during all Wet...
PETS・
A wedding videographer filmed a bear preying on a moose—during the groom’s vows
Moose calves are generally vulnerable to grizzly bear predation. Anchor Lee/UnsplashThe grizzly made the dinner announcement a little too early.
’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
Hilarious Baby Bison Get The Zoomies In Yellowstone And Race Each Other
Yellowstone National Park is notorious for the tourons who try to get too close to the wild animals. Every once in a while you get those videos that show that these wild animals are just hanging out at home with their families, enjoying themselves, just like we do. Baby animals in the wild and baby animals domesticated are both equally curious and cute.
The Best Hunting Dog Ever Learns To Call Ducks
Just out here retrieving the ducks and now even calling them in. I can truly say that I have never seen this one before. Labs and retrievers are some pretty cool dog. Anything that can be your best friend and hunting buddy sits well in my books, that’s for sure.
Hilarious ‘Voice Over’ Video Proves No Trashcan Is Bear Proof
There has always been something comical about wild animals showing very human traits. That is exactly why this new viral TikTok video showing a black bear actually opening a supposed bear-proof trashcan. It is worth noting that this video took place in New Jersey, but what can I say, we...
