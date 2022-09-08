ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Reno-Gazette Journal

'Squaw' removed from names of federally recognized geographic locations in Nevada

The word "squaw" will no longer be used in names describing any federally recognized geographic features in the United States. On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names released an official list of replacement names agreed upon for nearly 650 geographic features nationwide, including 34 in Nevada. The changes are effective immediately. The name changes...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Welcomes New Poverty Mitigation Initiatives Director

(September 7, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is pleased to announce that the organization has recently hired Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Andrea Glick as the director of Poverty Mitigation Initiatives. Glick previously worked at CCNN as a program manager, gaining valuable experience on social welfare policy and program development.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.  Nevada […] The post Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Moose are relocating 'on their own' to Nevada from Idaho and Utah

In 2018, there were an estimated 50 moose in Nevada. Now, there are more than 100, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and they're moving into the state without help from wildlife managers. "This is the first big game species that has kind of ventured into Nevada without...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

34 geological features in Nevada renamed to remove Indigenous slur

The names of 34 Nevada geological features will be renamed to remove an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur used against Indigenous women, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. A total of 650 features nationwide with sq— in the name will be renamed following a vote by the Board...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

State Treasurer files legislation to tackle racial wealth gap

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced he has filed draft legislation for the 2023 legislative session that he hopes will address the racial wealth gap in Nevada. His bill would do so by creating the Nevada Baby Bonds Program. The program would set aside funds...
NEVADA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Unqualified Nevada Libertarian candidate to stay on ballot

RENO (AP) — A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because...
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Northern Nevada needs 6,000 new housing units every year. Here's how it can happen

This opinion column was submitted by Aaron West, chief strategy officer of Reno-based NVO Construction. Even though the residential market is slowing nationally, it would be foolhardy to believe the demand for housing will decline any time soon in Northern Nevada. More importantly, we can't let the cooling national real estate market divert our attention from the critical need to provide good housing that's affordable for the working families of our region. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres

The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff's office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ksl.com

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
FOX Reno

Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that's breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk)

"I consider that the trash I pick up belongs in the NDOT trash cans since it is from their roads," says Carolyn Usinger. (Photo courtesy Carolyn Usinger) "Everyone knows me as the Trash Lady," Carolyn Usinger said Tuesday, hours after appearing in a Washoe County courtroom. "Even the judge who convicted me. He said 'Oh, yeah. I've seen you picking up trash.'"
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

