Athens, GA

wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Red and Black

7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks

Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia defeats North Florida 1-0

Georgia soccer blanked North Florida 1-0, improving to 5-2 on the season. While the Bulldogs had command of the game throughout, they had to grind out a 1-0 victory as they struggled to score following their opening goal. Georgia’s lone goal came due to the efforts of junior midfielder Dasia...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Taste Test: Dawgs Donut

Last week, Dunkin’ rolled out a special-edition doughnut to kick off the Georgia football season and celebrate its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association. The new doughnut, which is fittingly named the Dawgs Donut, will be available at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia until Sept. 15 or until supplies last. For those who haven’t had time to grab the sweet treat, The Red & Black went to try out the new confection.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

PHOTOS: Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson Football

Scenes from the Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson High School Football Game on September 9, 2022. (Photos: Katie's Images) Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
GRAYSON, GA
Red and Black

A new era: The past, present and future of Georgia soccer

Georgia soccer has not been the picture of success for some time now. Since 2015, Georgia has only had two winning seasons. When he was hired in 2015, former Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said he was optimistic about taking the program to new heights. “It is a winning program...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA students compete in season two of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’

The 2022 “Capital One College Bowl” is quickly approaching and no — it’s not football — it’s a trivia tournament. Hosted by NFL hall-of-famer Peyton Manning, NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” is a “battle of the brains” in which universities from across the country compete head-to-head for the chance to win not only bragging rights, but scholarship money.
ATHENS, GA
NewsBreak
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Ga Bulldog basketball releases SEC schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2022-23 basketball season was announced on Wednesday by the league office. Georgia will begin SEC play by hosting Auburn on Wednesday, January 4, the first of five weeknight home dates for the Bulldogs. “The SEC is now the top conference in...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Indian Student Association celebrates culture at Fall Fling

On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association. At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer New 2023 Wide Receiver Target

ATHENS - It’s week two coming up for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but of course, recruiting never stops. The Bulldogs extended some offers this week, and one of them went out to three-star receiver, Demitrius Bell. A dynamic receiver with explosiveness and impressive ball skills, the 6-foot-1...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jackson County falls in nailbiter to Mountain View

HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Where to tailgate off-campus in Athens

Tailgating on the University of Georgia campus is traditional for some, but if you're looking for more flexibility, these spots around Athens can be your answer. Are you seeking space and convenience? Try the Classic Center. An easy walk to campus — and an even easier stroll downtown for pre-...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Samford comes to Sanford: What to know about Georgia’s second opponent

Georgia hosts Samford on Sept. 10, a matchup between two teams in different divisions of college football. Samford belongs to the Football Championship Subdivision, an alternative to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The FCS uses a 24-team playoff, as opposed to the FBS’ four-team playoff system. Despite the widened field, Samford hasn’t earned an FCS playoff berth since 2017.
HOMEWOOD, AL

