Georgia football sends simple yet powerful message to its fans
Georgia football drops its hype videos on Friday afternoons ahead of the big game, and this week, there was a not-so-subtle message directed toward its fans. By now, most know that the weather will be soggy for the Samford game, but that doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t show up and be loud.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission
ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
dawgnation.com
Gabe Harris: Dedicated ‘Dawg commit returns to Athens after a trying off-season
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Georgia football commit Gabe Harris in the 2023 class. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 EDGE and the No. 123 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Red and Black
7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks
Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County decriminalizes marijuana possession, creates lowest state penalty
On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates. ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and...
Chancellor: only UGA, Tech will require SAT, ACT exams as admission criteria
Tim Bryant hosts Classic City Today, 6-10 weekday mornings on 98.7FM & AM 1340 WGAU in Athens.
Red and Black
Georgia defeats North Florida 1-0
Georgia soccer blanked North Florida 1-0, improving to 5-2 on the season. While the Bulldogs had command of the game throughout, they had to grind out a 1-0 victory as they struggled to score following their opening goal. Georgia’s lone goal came due to the efforts of junior midfielder Dasia...
Red and Black
Taste Test: Dawgs Donut
Last week, Dunkin’ rolled out a special-edition doughnut to kick off the Georgia football season and celebrate its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association. The new doughnut, which is fittingly named the Dawgs Donut, will be available at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia until Sept. 15 or until supplies last. For those who haven’t had time to grab the sweet treat, The Red & Black went to try out the new confection.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson Football
Scenes from the Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson High School Football Game on September 9, 2022. (Photos: Katie's Images) Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Red and Black
A new era: The past, present and future of Georgia soccer
Georgia soccer has not been the picture of success for some time now. Since 2015, Georgia has only had two winning seasons. When he was hired in 2015, former Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said he was optimistic about taking the program to new heights. “It is a winning program...
Red and Black
UGA students compete in season two of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
The 2022 “Capital One College Bowl” is quickly approaching and no — it’s not football — it’s a trivia tournament. Hosted by NFL hall-of-famer Peyton Manning, NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” is a “battle of the brains” in which universities from across the country compete head-to-head for the chance to win not only bragging rights, but scholarship money.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
Ga Bulldog basketball releases SEC schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2022-23 basketball season was announced on Wednesday by the league office. Georgia will begin SEC play by hosting Auburn on Wednesday, January 4, the first of five weeknight home dates for the Bulldogs. “The SEC is now the top conference in...
Red and Black
UGA Indian Student Association celebrates culture at Fall Fling
On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association. At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer New 2023 Wide Receiver Target
ATHENS - It’s week two coming up for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but of course, recruiting never stops. The Bulldogs extended some offers this week, and one of them went out to three-star receiver, Demitrius Bell. A dynamic receiver with explosiveness and impressive ball skills, the 6-foot-1...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jackson County falls in nailbiter to Mountain View
HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
Red and Black
Where to tailgate off-campus in Athens
Tailgating on the University of Georgia campus is traditional for some, but if you're looking for more flexibility, these spots around Athens can be your answer. Are you seeking space and convenience? Try the Classic Center. An easy walk to campus — and an even easier stroll downtown for pre-...
Red and Black
Samford comes to Sanford: What to know about Georgia’s second opponent
Georgia hosts Samford on Sept. 10, a matchup between two teams in different divisions of college football. Samford belongs to the Football Championship Subdivision, an alternative to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The FCS uses a 24-team playoff, as opposed to the FBS’ four-team playoff system. Despite the widened field, Samford hasn’t earned an FCS playoff berth since 2017.
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
