Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early September 2022, starting with this surprising news… In the wake of Leonardo DiCaprio's split from model-actress Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday — an age that seems to be a hard limit for the Oscar winner — the actor has his eye on dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, Us Weekly reported on Sept. 7, a little over a week after the breakup news was confirmed. "Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn't shown an interest," a source told the magazine. "They're friends, but she doesn't want to be romantic with [him] right now." The story follows weeks of unconfirmed reports from Instagram gossip account Deux Moi claiming Leo has been spending time with the beautiful blonde model who's — gasp! — 27 and a single mom.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO