WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident, councilman concerned about bike lane safety along River Road
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Bethesda resident Carl Becker was headed down River Road Thursday morning when he saw a woman biking on the outer shoulder with a child in a toddler seat. "Compared with bike lanes I've seen in other states, these bike lanes feel like they were made...
WJLA
2 dead, 7 injured after tractor-trailer, RV collide along I-66 in Virginia Thursday night
LINDEN, Va. (7News) — Two people are dead and seven others were injured after a major crash involving multiple vehicles on I- 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, officials said Thursday night. The crash caused all lanes of Interstate 66 east to be shut down for several hours. Virginia State...
WJLA
31-year-old MD man charged after tampering with power at DC's Green Line metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is investigating after an unauthorized person tampered with power sources along the Green Line Friday afternoon causing service to be suspended between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue for several hours. According to Metro officials, the suspect de-energized the power at the Southern Avenue station around...
WJLA
Blue, Yellow Line Metro stations in Virginia to shutdown for 6 weeks. Here's why
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Saturday, six Blue and Yellow Line Metro stations in Virginia will close for six weeks in order to get Metro’s first new station in about eight years ready to open. In addition to the stations shutting down, the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac will close and won’t reopen until May of next year.
WJLA
Metro operator's 'heroic' actions lauded after Eastern Market Station fire: officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro train operator is hospitalized after a small fire at the Eastern Market Station Friday morning, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said. At approximately 9:30 a.m. a fire was reported aboard a train at Eastern Market, according to officials. A Metro spokesperson tells...
WJLA
About 100 fish killed after hazmat incident in Four Mile Run area: Arlington Fire & EMS
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Officials in Arlington say approximately 100 fish were killed on Wednesday after a hazmat incident in the Four Mile Run area. The Department of Environmental Services told 7News on Thursday that they believe there was an illegal dump of an unknown substance in a nearby catch basin.
WJLA
Family of Kaidyn Green, 9-year-old struck outside KIPP DC files lawsuit
WASHINGTON (7News) — The family of 9-year-old Kaidyn Green who died in June after he was struck by a car on Wheeler Road in Southeast D.C. is suing KIPP DC School, their security company and the drivers of a car. Green was left a quadriplegic following the incident and...
WJLA
Metro: Final stages of Silver Line extension underway
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro said it’s entering the final stages of getting a long-awaited extension of the Silver Line open. On Thursday, the transit agency’s board of directors received an update that much of the work to get it ready is already done. However, there is no...
WJLA
Northwest DC roof standoff ends after man comes down from tree, arrested: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he exposed himself while climbing powerline wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted nearly 10 hours. D.C. police said the incident caused the Brightwood Park neighborhood to go...
WJLA
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting in Southeast DC; search for suspect vehicle underway
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A man is dead and three others are left hurt after a quadruple shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, police said. Four men were found at the scene shot, the Metropolitan Police...
WJLA
FCPS elementary school principal charged for DUI hit-and-run crash: Deputies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County Public School elementary school principal was arrested and charged for a DUI hit-and-run crash earlier this month, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said on Friday, at 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive for...
WJLA
2 taken into custody after striking Prince George's Co. officer, police cruisers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after authorities say an officer was struck by a car in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they observed a vehicle that was illegally parked in the roadway -- An officer got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle.
WJLA
13-year-old boy arrested for shooting at a group of middle school boys: Police
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy is facing serious charges after police say he shot at a group of middle school boys on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Greenbelt Police said a group was walking home from school at about 4:20 p.m. when the shots were fired at them. None of the boys were hit by the gunfire.
WJLA
VDOT to open section of new express lanes on I-66 this weekend. Here's what to expect
WASHINGTON (7News) — VDOT said this weekend –-- ahead of schedule –-- it will open the first nine miles of new express lanes on Interstate 66 outside the Beltway, with the rest of the lanes opening by the end of the year. VDOT said it is anticipating...
WJLA
A reminder: DC also has a youth curfew, covering anyone under 17
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Prince George’s County prepares to enforce its youth curfew beginning Friday night, D.C. police are reminding the public that a curfew has been on the books in the city since 1995. In D.C., the curfew covers anyone under the age of 17. In February...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. leaders seek to crack down on operators of ATVs illegally on streets
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The noise, the traffic hazards, and the occasional violent clashes surrounding illegal ATV riding is not a new problem. Still, leaders in Prince George's County hope new, increased fines will finally curb the activity from happening in county streets. "They do wheelies up...
WJLA
City of Hyattsville breaks ground on new Police and Public Safety Building
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The City of Hyattsville broke ground for the city's new $22 million Police and Public Safety Building on Thursday morning. The building is located at 3505 Hamilton Street-- in a section of the city where it will be easier and faster for officers to respond to emergency calls.
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
WJLA
Virginia restaurant creates new theme menu after 9/11 menu criticism
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A Stafford County, Va. country club released a new theme menu after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu was taken down online, but not before some people captured the menu and posted...
WJLA
Prince George's County's youth curfew goes into effect Friday night. What you need to know
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County's 30-day youth curfew is going into effect at midnight Friday after several serious crimes involving juveniles. The curfew will go into effect for anyone ages 16 and under starting on September 9 at 11:59 p.m. "This measure is being put in...
