PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after authorities say an officer was struck by a car in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they observed a vehicle that was illegally parked in the roadway -- An officer got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO