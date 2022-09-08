ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

Metro: Final stages of Silver Line extension underway

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro said it’s entering the final stages of getting a long-awaited extension of the Silver Line open. On Thursday, the transit agency’s board of directors received an update that much of the work to get it ready is already done. However, there is no...
ASHBURN, VA
WJLA

FCPS elementary school principal charged for DUI hit-and-run crash: Deputies

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County Public School elementary school principal was arrested and charged for a DUI hit-and-run crash earlier this month, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said on Friday, at 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive for...
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

2 taken into custody after striking Prince George's Co. officer, police cruisers

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after authorities say an officer was struck by a car in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they observed a vehicle that was illegally parked in the roadway -- An officer got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
