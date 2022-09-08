Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
wtva.com
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
WLBT
Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are looking...
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
desotocountynews.com
Former Parchman deputy warden sentenced for assaulting inmate
Melvin Hilson, 50, a former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for violating an inmate’s civil rights in 2016. On May 26, Hilson pleaded guilty in federal court to willfully depriving an inmate...
WLBT
Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - Only two officers remain on the Tchula police force after a shakeup at Thursday night’s board meeting. It was in that meeting that Tchula’s police chief, along with four other officers, were “relived of their duties.”. Mayor Annie Polk said the decision had...
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
breezynews.com
Winona Shooting – Details from Winona Police Department
Friday, September 9, 2022 – 2:45 p.m. Breezy News has spoken with Winona Police Department regarding rumors of an active shooter situation currently going on in Winona. A representative at Winona Police Department stated that there is not an active shooter situation. There was a shooting which was an “isolated incident”.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Investigate Shooting
Greenville police have a person of interest after shots are fired on VFW Road near the Hampton Inn. Authorities received a call in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several rounds. They later learned from witnesses that the incident may have been caused by a disturbance in the parking lot between a group of people. No injuries were reported from this shooting. This investigation is on going.
Yazoo County man killed during fight over stolen bicycle
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, September 5. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said deputies received the call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. Sheriff said James Porter, 44, accused 37-year-old Antonio Barton’s son of stealing his son’s bike. Porter allegedly slapped Barton, and […]
deltadailynews.com
Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department Searches For Wanted Man
The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 24-year-old D’Amonte Abrams. He’s wanted for 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. Abrams is approximately 5’10, weighing 130 pounds, and has a medium build.
Mississippi Town Sued After Its Former Police Chief Bragged About Killing Black People
A civil rights group is asking for a federal investigation into “systemic, condoned racism” in a small town where 86% of the population is Black.
