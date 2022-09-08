Read full article on original website
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department resolves armed standoff in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was involved in an overnight standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a residence.
Kansas City police arrest suspect after overnight standoff
Kansas City Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after an early Saturday morning standoff with the Department.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured near Holmes Road
Three people are injured after an overnight crash early Saturday morning. near Holmes Road.
KCK police working to reduce domestic violence-related homicides
Police said roughly 38% of homicides in Kansas City, Kansas this year were a result of domestic violence.
Kansas City artist makes it home after paddling all 2,341 miles of the Missouri River
Artist Steve Snell spent this summer paddling the Missouri River, the longest in the United States. Beginning in June, he took 88 days to paddle 2,341 miles — from the headwaters in Three Forks, Montana, to Saint Louis, Missouri, where it merges with the Mississippi River. Along the river’s...
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
Post office problems plague Northland neighbors
Numerous people from Woodbrooke Villas in Kansas City's Northland contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers hoping to get help with their mail.
KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KCKPD officer faces domestic violence-related charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson counties
Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer with domestic violence-related charges, less than a week after the same officer was charged in Jackson County in a separate domestic assault case involving the same victim. Deotis Brown, 33, was arrested Thursday and faces a total...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking school bus near 24th, Quincy
The driver of a motorcycle has serious injuries following a crash Friday afternoon involving a school bus in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City neighbors say bad hydrant delayed crews during house fire
After a semi driver allegedly ran into the fire hydrant weeks ago, residents reported the problem to the city but said it never got fixed.
New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity
Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
Only a shell remains of Midtown's Katz Drug Store. Here's where the luxury apartment project stands
The historic Katz Drug Store building standing on the corner of Westport Road and Main Street in midtown Kansas City is getting a major face lift. The roof has been removed, exposing the steel frame of the building, the back wall has been torn out and wired fences surround the block.
Family hopes new information provides answers to unsolved murder
Mikel Lane was murdered Aug. 8, 2012. No arrests have been made, and his family is hoping new information will lead to justice.
Kansas City, Kansas, police officer charged with domestic assault, other crimes
The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office files felony charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
