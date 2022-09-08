ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity

Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

