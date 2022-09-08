Read full article on original website
6 Popular and Influential Bands With Short-Lived Careers
As with anything, it can be difficult to burn brightly while simultaneously battling burnout. In the music world, this can be especially laborious to accomplish given the grueling tour schedules and the incessant lure of various substances. Many a band has thrown in the towel after it all just got to be too much. And other times, a career stop can arrive after the death of a band member.
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America
There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
Renowned classical pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at 51
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.
Mercyful Fate Announce First North American Tour in 23 Years With Kreator + Midnight
Mercyful Fate, the influential Danish metal act, have announced their first North American headlining tour in over two decades. The trek, first revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 6), kicks off in time for Halloween 2022 and includes support acts Kreator and Midnight. The last time Mercyful Fate mounted a substantial North...
Scott Ian Names the Metal Band That Was His Son’s ‘Gateway’ to Heavy Music
Anthrax guitar icon Scott Ian recently sat down with Loudwire to discuss all things rock and metal, and talk soon turned to his son, the 11-year-old Revel Ian. The chat also covered musical gear, with Ian introducing a new electric guitar, the Jackson American Series Soloist SL3. (Keep reading to see and hear the instrument.)
Beyond art therapy: the studio helping neurodiverse musicians record, release and book shows
Making music has been “very special” to Nina Gotsis since she began writing songs on guitar 15 years ago. The folk musician, who also plays drums, loves both the recording process and the performances – “it’s exciting when there is a packed audience,” she says.
Guitar World Magazine
Spite's Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues serve seven-string carnage in this brutal guitar playthrough of The Most Ugly
The heavy-hitting metalcore cut is taken from the Northern California troupe's latest album, Dedication to Flesh. Dedication to Flesh is perhaps the most heavy-hitting entry in Spite’s catalog. The album – the Northern Californian upstarts’ fourth overall – is a masterclass in modern metalcore electric guitar playing, with axemen Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues offering serving after serving of dissonant drop-tuned chugs and laser-precise alternate picking riffs.
loudersound.com
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
Styx: "We’ve never moved totally away from our love of prog".
Dennis De Young and Tommy Shaw argue that despite the big hits, Styx always had a proggy heart
loudersound.com
This 80s interview featuring a mother and her metalhead son discussing heavy metal and satan is gold dust
In 1986, filmmaker David Hoffman interviewed a real life 'Eddie Munson' and his mother to reveal two opposing views about the "satanic" craze taking the world by storm. The rise of heavy metal in the 80s was era-defining; it opened the gates to a world that had not yet been fully explored, giving way not only to an emerging sound, but a new way of being. This culture shift was emblematic for two things: the rise of metalheads, and the religious counter-response that birthed the hysteria known as the satanic panic .
