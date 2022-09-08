ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Street named in honor of longtime South Philly community activist

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia community activist is being honored four years after her death. She was known for her work with at-risk children and being a pillar of her community. "It's a wonderful day for us. It is. She deserved this," said the Grimes family. They’re celebrating a...
CBS Philly

Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. "We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them."  Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.
WHYY

Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles

As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCILMEMBER CHERELLE PARKER

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignation of Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker (9th District). “Councilmember Parker has communicated to me her resignation from City Council, effective today.”. “Councilmember Parker, Council’s Majority Leader, and I have worked together for...
Viking Mill artists blindsided as work begins to convert Kensington studios to luxury apartments

Artists and entrepreneurs renting space in an East Kensington warehouse feel blindsided and confused after the building was sold and their leases were abruptly terminated. Called Viking Mill, the building is a 150-year-old former warehouse that was converted into studios and lofts about 15 years ago. Urban Axes opened there in 2016. Over the summer, it was sold for $9.6 million, and plans were released to develop it into 178 luxury apartments.
NBC Philadelphia

City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials

A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
Quad

Philadelphia Looks to Update Transit System

On a broader scale, Philadelphia is trailing behind when it comes to its transportation; cities like Toronto and San Francisco have some of the most modern transportation vehicles and technology that exists. Philadelphia city leaders and residents want that modern transportation as well, and SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority serving Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties) is putting in the effort to make that happen.
WHYY

WHYY

