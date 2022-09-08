Read full article on original website
Center City boosts safety efforts as office workers, visitors return
Center City continues to bounce back from the pandemic. The numbers of visitors and office workers returning are increasing, and public safety programs are being expanded to help support the district’s recovery efforts.
Philly’s Mill Creek community mourns loss of beloved Parks and Recreation employee, calls for gun violence solutions
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. West Philadelphians are heartbroken after a beloved member of the community was killed by a stray bullet Friday afternoon in the Mill Creek section of the city.
Philly DA Krasner working now to ensure safe and secure voting experience in November
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns people not to even think about tampering with the upcoming midterm elections in the city. Krasner spoke out at an event announcing the increase in pay for election day officials, and past and present members of the City Commissioners talked about how they received threats during the past presidential election.
With so many council members running for mayor, what’s going to happen to the open seats?
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke has yet to make a decision on whether to hold a special election to fill four recently vacated Council seats. Three of the four former members have announced plans to run for mayor next year.
Kenney, Krasner, and Outlaw join call for public to help combat gun violence
Following another weekend with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, top city leaders gathered together to urge the public to help them find, arrest, and convict those who illegally use firearms in the city. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says even though the department has a number of vacant positions, officers are doing...
Street named in honor of longtime South Philly community activist
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia community activist is being honored four years after her death. She was known for her work with at-risk children and being a pillar of her community. "It's a wonderful day for us. It is. She deserved this," said the Grimes family. They’re celebrating a...
Communities across the Delaware Valley gather to remember 9/11 21 years later
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Communities across the Delaware Valley gathered Sunday to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives. In Philadelphia, first responders marched from the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City to the Betsy Ross house, where city leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.
Masks no longer required in Philadelphia public schools beginning Monday
The district only required masks for the first 10 days of the school year.
Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. "We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them." Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATION OF COUNCILMEMBER CHERELLE PARKER
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignation of Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker (9th District). “Councilmember Parker has communicated to me her resignation from City Council, effective today.”. “Councilmember Parker, Council’s Majority Leader, and I have worked together for...
Viking Mill artists blindsided as work begins to convert Kensington studios to luxury apartments
Artists and entrepreneurs renting space in an East Kensington warehouse feel blindsided and confused after the building was sold and their leases were abruptly terminated. Called Viking Mill, the building is a 150-year-old former warehouse that was converted into studios and lofts about 15 years ago. Urban Axes opened there in 2016. Over the summer, it was sold for $9.6 million, and plans were released to develop it into 178 luxury apartments.
'9/11 is still taking lives': Former Philadelphia cop reflects on city's first response 21 years later
PHILADELPHIA - It's been 21 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Centers, but their effects are still being felt today - emotionally and physically. Former Philadelphia Police Sgt. Greg Masi was part of the city's initial response team to New York City following the tragic events of September 11.
City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials
A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
Final alarm: Philadelphia Fire Department sounds memorial bell for firefighters who died in 9/11
PHILADELPHIA - A solemn tradition holds an even deeper meaning today as the Philadelphia Fire Department rings the bell for those whose service ended after the terror attacks on September 11. Nineteen members of Philadelphia's heavy fire rescue were sent to New York City, offering assistance in the aftermath of...
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
Camden park celebrated as Clean Water Act success — and a prelude to what's possible
Local, state and federal officials gathered at the confluence of the Delaware and Cooper rivers Thursday to tout Cramer Hill Waterfront Park in Camden as one of the many success stories of the 1972 Clean Water Act.
Philadelphia Looks to Update Transit System
On a broader scale, Philadelphia is trailing behind when it comes to its transportation; cities like Toronto and San Francisco have some of the most modern transportation vehicles and technology that exists. Philadelphia city leaders and residents want that modern transportation as well, and SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority serving Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties) is putting in the effort to make that happen.
Fetterman talks reproductive rights, stroke recovery during campaign stop in Blue Bell
With less than two months to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Governor John Fetterman rallied with other elected officials to defend reproductive rights in the state. The “Women For Fetterman Rally” at Montgomery County Community College on Sunday focused on the...
