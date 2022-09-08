Voter turnout looked light at the Marsh School in Methuen and at Andover’s Cormier Youth Center on Tuesday afternoon, but looks can be deceiving. “It’s been kind of slow, but we’re also processing mail-in ballots and early ballots and absentee ballots,” said James Redmond, clerk for Andover’s First Precinct. “I think they’re getting used to the process.”

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO