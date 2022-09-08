ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

'We're waterproof': Merrimack Valley braves the rain to vote

Voter turnout looked light at the Marsh School in Methuen and at Andover’s Cormier Youth Center on Tuesday afternoon, but looks can be deceiving. “It’s been kind of slow, but we’re also processing mail-in ballots and early ballots and absentee ballots,” said James Redmond, clerk for Andover’s First Precinct. “I think they’re getting used to the process.”
Fewer dirt bikes and motorcycles causing issues in Valley

The Merrimack Valley Reckless Bikers Task Force is beginning to see success. Since the task force was established three months ago, Police Chief Scott McNamara said there have been fewer dirt bikes and motorcycles screaming up and down city streets. “We have seen an improvement from years past,” he said....
Temple Emanuel donates books to synagogue in Prague

The distance between Prague, Czech Republic and Andover amounts to more than a nine hour flight and thousands of miles, but recently Temple Emanuel, a reform synagogue in Andover has managed to bridge that gap. The temple recently made a donation of hundred books to another synagogue located in Prague.
