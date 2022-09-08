ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Six Covington small businesses in line to receive incentives

Covington small business owners packed City Hall Tuesday night to hear about the financial incentives they are in line to receive through the city’s Small Business Program. The city commission was presented six applications for consideration — all have been placed on the consent agenda for next Tuesday’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting. The body is expected to approve all six applicants.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic agrees to settle improper billing allegations

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, the United States Attorney's Office has announced. Officials say the clinic, Lifestyle Resumption Integrative Health, improperly billed Medicare for services involving electro-acupuncture devices. According to...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WKRC

New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Dayton votes to go smoke-free

In a 3-2 vote, Dayton City Council passed an ordinance banning indoor smoking, but not without pushback from residents and business owners. Three businesses in Dayton still allow indoor smoking: Tony’s Ole Saloon, the Rose Room, and Manhattan Harbour Yacht Club. With three smoke-friendly establishments in the city, those opposed to the ordinance didn’t hesitate to speak up.
DAYTON, KY
linknky.com

Covington set to name new police chief

“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
BELLEVUE, KY
linknky.com

Playground designed for kids with all abilities opens in AJ Jolly Park

A new playground in AJ Jolly Park designed for kids with all abilities is officially open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the ADA-accessible playground, located at 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria. The new playground, near the ranger station, has equipment for children of all abilities, ages 5...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

