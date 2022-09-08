Read full article on original website
WKRC
Vaccine errors: Experts suggest being your own advocate ahead of getting a COVID booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are headed to get your new COVID-19 boosters, it's suggested you do a little research before you go. It can lower the odds of a mix-up or vaccine mistake. Vaccine error is reported through a special reporting system with the Centers for Disease Control and...
Fox 19
City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The project to replace the Western Hills Viaduct got a huge boost Friday thanks to a $127 million federal grant. The money comes from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA grant program, which was reauthorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed earlier this year. “This project...
linknky.com
Six Covington small businesses in line to receive incentives
Covington small business owners packed City Hall Tuesday night to hear about the financial incentives they are in line to receive through the city’s Small Business Program. The city commission was presented six applications for consideration — all have been placed on the consent agenda for next Tuesday’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting. The body is expected to approve all six applicants.
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
Fox 19
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
WKRC
VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
Golf Digest
Local caddie from famed Cincinnati family helps LPGA pro avoid costly rules blunder
There was already a sense of pride felt among the membership at Kenwood Country Club for hosting the Kroger Queen City Championship, the first LPGA event in the Cincinnati area since 1989. But with 10 of the club’s caddies working for players in the tournament, there was even more of a connection to the competition.
WLWT 5
Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic agrees to settle improper billing allegations
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, the United States Attorney's Office has announced. Officials say the clinic, Lifestyle Resumption Integrative Health, improperly billed Medicare for services involving electro-acupuncture devices. According to...
UC: Repairs on troubled apartment complex to be done by end of month
Water leaks from the HVAC and sprinkler systems caused damage to a number of apartments this summer, delaying move-in for some students, according to UC and complex owner-manager Yugo USA.
WKRC
New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
Fox 19
Auditor orders North College Hill officials to repay credit card transactions
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements, State Auditor Keith Farber announced Thursday. Findings for recovery were issued against Public Works Director Martin Cole for $151, Police Chief...
linknky.com
Dayton votes to go smoke-free
In a 3-2 vote, Dayton City Council passed an ordinance banning indoor smoking, but not without pushback from residents and business owners. Three businesses in Dayton still allow indoor smoking: Tony’s Ole Saloon, the Rose Room, and Manhattan Harbour Yacht Club. With three smoke-friendly establishments in the city, those opposed to the ordinance didn’t hesitate to speak up.
linknky.com
Covington set to name new police chief
“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
wvxu.org
As Northern Kentucky loses affordable housing, local leaders talk about solutions
Like many urban areas, Newport has seen big changes in recent years. New development has come rapidly to the city of 14,000 just across the river from downtown Cincinnati. A lot of that activity has been welcomed — but it also raises questions from some residents about whether they’ll be able to afford to stay.
WLWT 5
Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
Two Cincinnati Restaurants Named in Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants of 2022’ List
Cafe Mochiko and Mid-City Restaurant were the only restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky named on the list.
WLWT 5
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
linknky.com
Former Covington Public Works employee indicted on federal fraud, identity theft charges
A former administrative manager for the Covington Public Works Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. Allison Donaldson, 49, was employed as an administrative manager for the Public Works Department from 2005 until 2022. She...
WLWT 5
'They're ready': Big 12 commissioner visits University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — There was nothing quiet or subdued about the arrival of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark at the University of Cincinnati Wednesday. The Bearcat band beat the drum for him as he received a combination of a confetti and a red carpet welcome. He has been making the...
linknky.com
Playground designed for kids with all abilities opens in AJ Jolly Park
A new playground in AJ Jolly Park designed for kids with all abilities is officially open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the ADA-accessible playground, located at 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria. The new playground, near the ranger station, has equipment for children of all abilities, ages 5...
