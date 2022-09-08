Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer
If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
3 Reasons Why the Patriots Can Defeat the Dolphins
Although they are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2021, the expectation coming into 2022 is that the Patriots will take a step back. It doesn’t help that they will be opening on the road in a stadium where they have struggled (2-7 in last 9 games) against a team who has beaten them in three consecutive meetings. While all may seem lost, here are three reasons why the Patriots can win.
theScore
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
New York Giants overcoming potential Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari absences will be difficult but not impossible vs Titans
The New York Giants will begin their 98th season in the NFL on Sunday under new head coach Brian Daboll
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks among 15 teams watching QB battle between Florida and Kentucky
It’s the second Saturday of the college football season and the biggest matchup will come between Florida and Kentucky, where two of the top 2023 quarterback prospects will face off. According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Seahawks are one of 15 teams sending scouts to watch Will Levis vs....
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Drew Brees had really bad advice for Texas and Quinn Ewers after injury
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees provided Quinn Ewers a path to return to Texas’ game against Alabama, but that wouldn’t have been a good thing. Brees dealt with shoulder and collarbone issues for much of his career. So, when Quinn Ewers went down with what looked to be a similar injury of his own against Alabama, Brees stepped in with some friendly advice on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Michigan Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for NFL This Weekend
This will be a huge weekend for NFL betting, and the DraftKings Michigan promo code will provide a $200 boost. New players can activate the DraftKings Michigan promo code and make a $5 bet to generate the $200 reward. The result of the bet does not have an impact on the special bonus payout.
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will square off in an AFC South matchup to open their 2022 seasons on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Texans prediction and pick, laid out below. After going 9-8...
Yardbarker
Lions v Eagles: Claim $200 Guaranteed With The DraftKings Promo Code
Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles fans, the time is almost here. The 2022 NFL season is now underway and we are less than 24 hours from your team's first game on Week 1, and there would be no better way to add to the natural enjoyment of the game than by claiming this excellent DraftKings promo code and earning yourself $200!
Alabama Football: Tide sneaks by Texas Longhorns
Alabama football survived its trip to Austin by a score of 20-19, on an afternoon where everything seemed to go wrong. Alabama showed a lot of resilience in the game, which was eerily reminiscent of several games from the Tide’s 2021 season. Alabama Football: Serious concerns on offense. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad
Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys
NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
Kansas Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed if Patrick Mahomes Throws for 1 Yard in Week 1
Folks, we made it! Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs into Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 1 and FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating with a free $150 gift in his honor. Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed if Patrick Mahomes Throws for 1 Yard. No, that’s not a...
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0