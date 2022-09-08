ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer

If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

3 Reasons Why the Patriots Can Defeat the Dolphins

Although they are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2021, the expectation coming into 2022 is that the Patriots will take a step back. It doesn’t help that they will be opening on the road in a stadium where they have struggled (2-7 in last 9 games) against a team who has beaten them in three consecutive meetings. While all may seem lost, here are three reasons why the Patriots can win.
NFL
theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Drew Brees had really bad advice for Texas and Quinn Ewers after injury

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees provided Quinn Ewers a path to return to Texas’ game against Alabama, but that wouldn’t have been a good thing. Brees dealt with shoulder and collarbone issues for much of his career. So, when Quinn Ewers went down with what looked to be a similar injury of his own against Alabama, Brees stepped in with some friendly advice on social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

DraftKings Michigan Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for NFL This Weekend

This will be a huge weekend for NFL betting, and the DraftKings Michigan promo code will provide a $200 boost. New players can activate the DraftKings Michigan promo code and make a $5 bet to generate the $200 reward. The result of the bet does not have an impact on the special bonus payout.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Lions v Eagles: Claim $200 Guaranteed With The DraftKings Promo Code

Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles fans, the time is almost here. The 2022 NFL season is now underway and we are less than 24 hours from your team's first game on Week 1, and there would be no better way to add to the natural enjoyment of the game than by claiming this excellent DraftKings promo code and earning yourself $200!
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide sneaks by Texas Longhorns

Alabama football survived its trip to Austin by a score of 20-19, on an afternoon where everything seemed to go wrong. Alabama showed a lot of resilience in the game, which was eerily reminiscent of several games from the Tide’s 2021 season. Alabama Football: Serious concerns on offense. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad

Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys

NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

