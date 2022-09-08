ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Law & Crime

Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
Daily Mail

Sister of Alabama death row inmate subjected to 'three hours of pain' in longest lethal injection process in US history calls for investigation

The sister of a death row inmate who was subjected to the longest lethal injection process in US history has called for an investigation into his execution. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, from Birmingham, Alabama, was executed on July 28 for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall, in a procedure that took over three hours.
ALABAMA STATE
Oxygen

New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House

New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

Paediatric nurse turned serial killer labelled ‘Angel of Death’ for allegedly murdering 60 babies

Serial killers come in all shapes and sizes, no matter their gender. Their malicious intent to harm those around them is often complex to understand. Many serial killers target adults, however, this woman was not like the others. Her targets were the most innocent and helpless - babies. This chilling true story of Genene Jones will leave you horrified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
