Nelsonville Music Festival brings big-name acts to Snow Fork Event Center

By By LILY ROBY FOR THE LOGAN DAILY NEWS
The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 2 days ago

NELSONVILLE – The 16th in-person Nelsonville Music Festival, a production of Nelsonville’s non-profit, historic theater Stuart’s Opera House, was held this weekend, starting Friday, Sept. 2, at a new location in Nelsonville, the Snow Fork Event Center. Featuring a variety of acts ranging from locally to internationally-known, NMF is one of the largest music festivals in Southeast Ohio and saw a large attendance in 2022, even after switching locations from its previous annual spot at Hocking College.

Headliners included alternative band Japanese Breakfast, rock band Yo La Tengo, singer Angel Olsen and Niger-based band Mdou Mouctar. Country singer Lucinda Williams was also scheduled to perform but was unable to attend. Over 20 bands played across four different stages as the weekend progressed, sharing their live music with an eager crowd consisting of both locals and cross-country visitors.

A number of local businesses help make the music festival possible, such as NMF’s partnerships with Casa Nueva, Jackie O’s Brewery, Kindred Market and OhioHealth. Snowville Creamery, a long-running partner with NMF, was one of the countless vendors who set up shop in the ‘Vendor Village,’ offering free samples and selling iced mochas and iced hot chocolates in addition to their usual array of products. Snowville Creamery marketing manager Heather Fuston explained that although they’ve obviously had to adapt to the new location, things ran pretty smoothly.

“It’s always so positive and everyone’s had a great time,” Fuston said. “There’s never a single bad attitude here – everyone’s always smiling and happy, and we love Nelsonville Music Festival. We’ve been partnering with them and sponsoring this festival for years and we love it, it’s always so fun.”

Athenian Wrapsody, Burrito Bus, Hot Diggity, A Town Pies and Fries and other vendors sold festival-goers a variety of food and drink, but the Vendor Village mostly consisted of artisan and retail vendors for visitors to explore when they weren’t enjoying the live music. Among those vendors was Space Cadet Soaps, an Athens-based soap business that has been vending at NMF since 2010. Space Welch, the owner of the business since its start in 2007, was excited to see a good turnout at the 2022 festival, even though it was scheduled later than it has been in the past.

“I think the biggest downfall of this one is that it’s two weeks before the Ohio PawPaw Festival,” Welch said, suggesting that people may be less likely to pay for two festivals in such close succession, affecting vendor business. “That’s really inconvenient for both vendors and visitors.”

Nonetheless, NMF hummed with activity all weekend, even after rain late Friday and Saturday nights made parts of the festival grounds muddy and left unprepared campers with rain in their tents. Regular car camping passes cost $100 each, allowing attendees to camp out on nearby land for the entire weekend. Campers could be seen gathering under tents and sleeping in their cars in makeshift preparation for the rain, but the on-and-off rain didn’t impact the performances of any bands, just making the concert crowds a bit muddier and adding to the experience.

Handmade jewelry and sticker vendor Courtney Martin, owner of Dainty Prairie, has been visiting NMF religiously since she was in high school, eagerly looking forward to the festival each year because of the live music and experience of community it brings. After starting Dainty Prairie two years ago during the pandemic, Martin has since moved to Pittsburgh and was excited to become a vendor at NMF.

“As a vendor, it’s different because we get to camp in the quiet area, so it’s much more different,” Martin explained. “The normal campgrounds, like, party. There’s a stage… and dance parties and stuff that happen and go on pretty late, which is fun.”

Martin was glad to get the private camping area as a vendor because it allowed her space from the nightlife and an opportunity to rest and prepare for the next day of vending.

In addition to the live music, dance parties and food and retail vendors, Stuart’s Opera House’s Arts Education Program offered free admission to NMF for all kids under 12 and a kids area was also set up with a number of activities for kids, from tug-of-war to hula hoops. Volunteers at the music festival also were guaranteed free admission as usual in the form of one weekend pass and one car camping pass in exchange for their required 12 hours of service.

For more information about next year’s NMF, visit nelsonvillefest.org.

Lily Roby is a reporter for The Perry County Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

