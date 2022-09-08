Alleged kidnapper from Virginia turned over to feds

LOGAN – A man from Virginia who was arrested in Hocking County in May for an alleged kidnapping has seen his local criminal case dismissed. This was done, according to Hocking County Prosecutor Ryan Black, because the man, James M. Hunter II, is facing federal charges.

Black said in an email message Tuesday that Hunter had been held until that morning in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, pending federal indictment.

“Hunter also has pending felony charges in Virginia and was extradited (there) to handle those felonies pending the anticipated federal charges,” Black explained. “He was picked up this morning. At this point in time, the matter belongs to Virginia and the federal government and we do not anticipate future proceedings at this time.”

Records on file with Hocking County Common Pleas Court indicate that on Aug. 18, the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the local case against Hunter without prejudice and without costs to him. On Aug. 22, Judge Jason Despetorich granted the motion.

Hunter, who was 31 years old at the time of his local arrest, is reportedly from Norfolk, Virginia. As previously reported in The Logan Daily News, he was arrested here in May by local law enforcement officers.

On Friday, May 20, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by detectives from the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department, asking for assistance in locating a woman they believed had been abducted from that city. The Norfolk Detectives said the victim had been able to contact her family, and had told them that she had been abducted from her residence by her child’s estranged father, against whom she had a protection order.

By tracking the woman’s cell phone, the detectives had placed the woman in the Laurelville, Ohio area, traveling towards Logan. Officers from the Logan Police and the county sheriff’s office located the vehicle she was in on Main Street in Logan and executed a traffic stop. The woman was recovered safely and Hunter was taken into custody without incident.

Based on an interview with the victim, the local authorities believe Hunter had abducted the woman from the driveway at her home in Norfolk, and used zip ties to restrain her. He was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville pending his arraignment in municipal court.

The victim was transported back to Norfolk, Virginia.