Hocking County real estate transfers

From Aug. 29–Sept. 2. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

• Thurman R. and Linda M. Bailey, 34600 Geiger Road, to Mark A. Bailey and Pamela Moore, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Russell M. Jenkins, Jr., and Ruth Jenkins, 30980 Reed Road, to Russell M. Jenkins, Jr., to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Michael B. Lane, et. al.,26500 state Route 56, to Joshua Kunkler, et. al., to confirm or correct a deed previously executed and recorded.

• Paul Thomas Rooker and Susan Rooker, 3 acres, Burns Road, to Raymond Rooker, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Gregory W. and Olive L. McCune, 536 West St., to Christopher C. and Christopher A. Seifrit, $108,500.

• James L. Stevens, 21450 state Route 180, to James L. and Kathy L. Stevens, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• David M. and Myra A. York, 486 Second St., to David M. and Jessica York, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Teresa Bullock and Julie Bourne, 268 W. Front St., to Julie Bourne, to confirm or correct a deed previously executed and recorded.

• Charles Leroy Brooks, 14645 Jack Run Road, to Bonnie J. Brooks, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Leona M. Mason, 410 state Route 664, 37561 Wandling Road, and 17295 and 17363 Haydenville Road, to Larry D. and Diane M. Mason, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Billy E. and Mary M. Routte, 16.5 acres, Vandagriff Road, to T&D Thompson Timber & Land LLC, $78,000.

• Shane Casey Williams, 12519 and 12771 Dawley Road, to Shane C. Williams and Ryan Scout, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Agape Ridge Properties, LLC, and Aaron J. and Jordan K. Fox, 13520 Middlefork Road, to Luke Anthony Fox, $264,083.

• Cabins at Waters Edge, LLC, 27123 Apple-Max Road, to Jared, Marissa, Mark and Carol Condon, $800,000.

• John H. and Linda D. Green, 53 Wilson St., to Diane Janelle Green, trustee, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• John A. and Carolyn M. Grogan, 19301 Wagner Road, to Carolyn M. Grogan, among the heirs at law or devisees, including the surviving spouse of a common decedent, when no consideration in money is paid or to be paid for the real property.

• David D. and Barbara Wiley, 31450 Bensonhaver Road, to JJ&A Investments, LLC, $500,000.

• Miranda Lynn Williams, 138 Ruth Ave., to Robert Crain Valkinburg, $203,000.

• Staci L. James, trustee, 22808 Griffith Road, to WBX Autocamp HH, LLC, $699,900.

• Larry and Carolyn Bernard, 11790 state Route 216, to Wiatt R. Withem, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.